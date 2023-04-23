The VISD Success Academy (VSA), formally Liberty Academy, is an alternative school designed to accommodate the educational, behavioral, and/or medical needs of children and adolescents that cannot be adequately addressed in a traditional school environment. The most common programs alternative schools house are credit recovery and a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP).
Victoria ISD houses both programs at its VISD Success Academy, but today we are going to focus on the credit recovery students and the success they are finding. The academy goes beyond just credit recovery and focuses on helping students develop life skills and achieve their full potential.
After a tough 2020-21 school year for students nationwide due to COVID-19, the 2021-22 school year began with its own set of challenges. Just weeks before students were scheduled to return to campuses, Stroman Middle School’s building A was condemned due to unsafe environmental conditions. This resulted in Stroman students being relocated to the Liberty campus. As a domino effect was seemingly occurring, Liberty Academy’s Credit Recovery students had to relocate to the Dr. Robert Jaklich Conference Center.
Across the district, many were unsure if it would be able to work and provide students with the necessary environment for success. However, before students (and staff) were able to get settled in at the conference center, an unexpected opportunity arose.
Victoria College, an already superior partner to VISD, reached out its hands to provide support for Liberty Academy’s Credit Recovery students.
In September 2021, VISD and VC partnered to provide a college prep program opportunity for Liberty Academy Credit Recovery students. Through an application format, sophomore, junior and senior credit recovery students applied for acceptance to attend credit recovery classes on the VC campus and have access to industry-based certifications.
The inaugural year for Liberty Academy at Victoria College kicked off on Oct.18, 2021, with full enrollment in six classroom sections of 20 students each.
This was just the start.
On Feb. 14, 2023, 13 VISD Success Academy students began a pharmacy technician course offered through Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education program.
This continuing education course is taught during the spring semester and provides students with the necessary training and skills to earn a certification after successful completion of the course.
Students were required to apply for admission to Victoria College and complete all admission requirements. The students were also required to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is now a high school graduation requirement. Naomi Jacinto, VSA at Victoria College Counselor and the Victoria College Financial Aid Office assisted the students in completing the financial aid application.
“I’m proud of the kids for taking a step toward Finding Their ‘&,’” said Jacinto.
And we saw community partners stepping up to make this possible for these students. All students were awarded a scholarship of $780. The remaining tuition was paid by VISD. The Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) program covered the cost of scrubs and other supplies needed. In addition, WIOA will cover the certification exam fee for participating students.
VISD is committed to providing multiple opportunities of exposure for every student. Exposure is crucial for students as it helps them explore the range of opportunities available to them.
Exposure to diverse experiences can broaden their perspectives, increase their cultural awareness and enhance their interpersonal skills. In today's fast-paced and ever-changing world, it is important for students to have access to a wide range of opportunities so they can be well-informed and equipped to make informed choices about their future.
By providing a supportive and structured learning environment at VSA and personalized attention, the program is helping students achieve their full potential and succeed in all areas of their lives. It is a shining example of how alternative education programs can make a real difference in the lives of students who may otherwise fall through the cracks.
We are #VISDProud of these VSA students.