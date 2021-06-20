Summer slide, learning loss, unfinished learning… all terms that the general public has become familiar with due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer school is an essential tool during any typical year, and this year summer school is absolutely crucial.
More than 80 Victoria ISD teachers, along with about 20 paraprofessionals, are spending a portion of their well-deserved summer break providing hands-on learning opportunities for currently enrolled kindergarten — fifth grade students.
Victoria ISD made the pivot to virtual learning after an extended spring break in March 2020, provided virtual summer learning opportunities for the remainder of the year, and began the 2020-2021 school year virtually for all students. We resumed face-to-face instruction in early September while offering virtual for those who made that decision.
Over the duration of the year, we provided the opportunity to move from virtual to face-to-face at each quarter. As a result, we saw a steady flow of students move back to face-to-face learning as the year progressed. This is not surprising.
While some families and students were successful in virtual learning, a great many were not. This is no fault of the parents, the students, or the schools. Learning to use the technology was comparatively easy when balanced against the change in teaching and learning that must occur due to virtual learning.
School districts across the country saw a large population of students who would need to address learning gaps and unfinished learning before the next school year.
Victoria East and West High School were proactive and innovative in offering students a free opportunity to gain missing credits through two Spring School sessions. Spring School was an intensive, four-week program offered at each high school and allowed students to gain half-credit from the fall 2020 semester. A total of 359-course credits were recovered. This is a remarkable accomplishment for our students, many of whom have been able to keep pace as a result.
Even with opportunities throughout the school year, the high schools experienced an immediate waitlist for summer session one.
However, VISD knew that there would still be a need for various opportunities beyond traditional summer school to provide academic support for our students. Summer School 2021 saw four times the number of middle school students alone enrolling for summer school than any previous summer. Middle school summer school also moved from having two full-day sessions to having a morning and an afternoon session to accommodate more students.
Elementary summer school is also underway at three sites, with classes being offered for students referred by their home campus. Our working slogan at VISD is “more kids learning more,” and our approach to summer school is no different.
Making changes to the summer school schedule is just one-way VISD is working to address the significant disruption in our students’ education.
But there’s more …
We’re doing other cool stuff too. A variety of additional summer learning opportunities are underway for both students and teachers. Early childhood and primary classrooms are receiving new instructional materials, community partnerships are being strengthened, and student learning pathways for STEM and personalized or blended learning will launch in the fall.
We know the Federal ESSER dollars will add a much needed boost to recovering some of the unfinished that has occurred due to the pandemic. We are also growing more and more confident with our real-time data and analytics related to student learning. Gone are the days when we would wait months and months to find out how our students are doing and whether they have mastered the content. Instead, we now have reasonable assurance within days or just a few weeks.
We can be grateful that our students finished this school year with improved computer skills and unprecedented resilience.
Lastly, we can’t talk about summer school without mentioning the amazing staff that creates #TeamVISD. We want to give a big thank you to all of our VISD teachers and staff for all of their hard work, extreme flexibility, and creative genius. Thank you for your continued efforts to truly ensure our students reach their full learning potential while also staying safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.