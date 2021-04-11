Victoria ISD has a lot of amazing things happening for students, parents, and staff. So much that it’s hard to keep up with if you’re not in the daily folds of everything that is being developed and executed. Cut to an amazing idea brought forward by Superintendent Quintin Shepherd to create a monthly document where, in easy-to-read language, VISD tells you, our stakeholders, what’s happening.
The first VISD Administration Report was published in February 2019, with five key objectives:
- To keep the Board of Trustees and community apprised and connected to the work of administration
- To be radically transparent with all stakeholders
- To demonstrate strategic alignment from the boardroom to the classroom
- To keep everyone informed as we learn together
- To seek continuous improvement
April 2021 will see the 24 edition published, still meeting its core objective of keeping the Board of Trustees and community apprised and connected to the administration’s work.
The Administration Report is laid out to coincide with the Strategic Plan’s Findings, created by a 59-member committee including key community leaders, teachers, students, parents, administrators, and members of each of the Victoria ISD Task Force groups. The District Strategic Plan, created in partnership with the community, provides the District with direction and outlines measurable goals. Committed to the findings and the directions of the strategic plan, the Administration Report is a tool that offers a day-to-day/month-to-month guide for evaluating progress and how we approach strategic plan directions when moving forward. It also allows the administration to align everything being done within the District with the strategic plan in an easy-to-read format for stakeholders.
For instance, if we look at the Effective Communication section, this area’s goal is to provide all information that aligns with: We believe effective two-way communication is the lifeblood that builds trust and ownership with our community. You’ll see an update about the 2019-2020 Federal Report Cards for the State, 2021-2026 District of Innovation (DOI) plan exemptions, information from the Business Office. All very important work being done that is formatted specifically for our stakeholders.
More importantly, the administration report ultimately holds the District accountable for being radically transparent. You may wonder, what is the District’s definition of radical transparency? In Victoria ISD, radical transparency means extreme levels of accessibility. The Administration Report is founded on the concept of consistently providing access to the happenings in the District in a consistent manner and through a consistent platform. Radical transparency is also embodied by the mindset of providing complete, accurate, courteous, and timely information and responses to everyone.
If you’re interested in reading the Administration Report, it is available the Monday before the School Board meeting; visit visd.net/administrationreport/.
Ashley Scott is the executive director of communications and public relations for VISD.
