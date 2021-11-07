A lot goes on around VISD’s Maintenance Department on a day-to-day basis. Varying from work centered around plumbing, electrical, roads and grounds, HVAC, and more, the department has its hands full.
With all of the work going on day in and day out, VISD wants to allow the community some insight into the department. During the 2019-20 school year alone, they completed over 11,000 work orders. Talk about being busy.
The Office of Administration has begun working with the Maintenance Department and other operational departments to produce and generate a report to quantify the productivity of the department, known as the Maintenance Productivity Report.
The purpose of this highly specialized report is to provide metrics and data which will allow our various stakeholders, internal and external, to have access to the detailed information which reflect several functional outputs of the Maintenance Department. Instead of forcing stakeholders to rely on their own assumptions, the Maintenance Productivity Report will track the opening and closing of work orders, maintenance department budget summaries, materials procurement data, RFPs and accounts payable data, vacancy summaries as well as project summaries.
VISD’s Maintenance Department uses a system called MicroMain to track every work order across the district, including repairs, moving help and pest removal. Once a work order is submitted, it is pulled, reviewed and then sent to the appropriate “shop” (functional division, i.e., painting, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, custodial, etc.) within Maintenance, depending on what needs to be done.
Once a work order is completed, the process is updated in MicroMain.
Weekly reports are pulled from MicroMain, showing all open and closed work orders per shop.
Maintenance also logs all invoices and tracks which shop they belong to in order to keep an accurate account of funds.
One of the department’s big goals is to lower the average days taken to complete routine work orders. By efficiently working on these work orders as they come in, Maintenance hopes to lower completion time down to an average of five business days or less. This information can be found at the end of the Maintenance Productivity Report in the monthly Administration Report.
The first edition of this report featured in the Administration Report was in July 2021. The reports will be produced in the Administration Report each month, as well as the weekly reports on their own, and should provide the public a bird’s eye view of the efficiency and effectiveness of our district’s maintenance efforts.
In keeping with VISD’s commitment to achieving radical transparency, the district wants to provide its stakeholders with as much information as possible and facilitate effective communication within the community, as per the district’s Strategic Plan.
As is mentioned to our stakeholders in our Administration Report each month: These are your reports, and we want to make them relevant for you. We want your feedback. Please use this link to share your thoughts, comments, questions, or kudos! Your feedback helps us on our path of Continuous Improvement!
