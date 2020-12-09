The holiday break is around the corner for students.
Victoria school district students will attend classes for a half day Dec. 18 leading into the winter break, according to the academic calendar.
Classes resume on Jan. 5 for all students. Most students will return to the classroom on Jan. 5.
But Victoria East and West High school students will continue with remote learning from then to Jan. 19, when they are scheduled to return to the classroom.
Both campuses were closed in November because of an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the district. The idea, according to district officials, was to free up personnel and substitute teachers for elementary level classes as more and more teachers were needing to isolate away from the classroom.
Torres and DeLeon Elementary Schools closed before the Thanksgiving holiday, which spurred the high school closures.
The district has reported 94 cases since reopening in September. Of those cases, 56 are among students and 38 are among staffers.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said he wants all the district’s staff and students to enjoy the holiday break while making memories.
“At the same time, I’m asking everyone to keep in mind those things that have allowed us to keep schools open — wear a mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, keep physical distance and stay home if sick,” Shepherd said.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out a list of guidelines.
The center recommends smaller gatherings and celebrating with those of the same household while virtually meeting with extended family.
Community level of COVID-19 should also be considered when making holiday plans, according to the CDC.
Victoria County has reported 5,318 total cases with 4,973 recovered. Of those 102 people have died, according to Wednesday’s case count.
“Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people. CDC does not have a limit or recommend a specific number of attendees for gatherings,” according to the CDC.
Some factors to consider include, according to the CDC, social distancing of up to 6 feet, wearing masks, washing hands and following state and local health guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.