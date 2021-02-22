Classes will resume Tuesday at Victoria school district although repairs continue to be made on some buildings that were damaged during last week’s winter storm that brought below freezing temperatures for most of the week.
The district’s maintenance department will continue to repair buildings over the coming days, but Stroman Middle School needs additional work before it is can return on-campus learning, according to a news release from the district.
That campus will not be suitable for use on Tuesday because of extensive damage caused by broken pipes. While the maintenance department continues to get into the building for repairs, all instruction will be by remote on Tuesday, according to the news release.
District officials will provide an update regarding the facility plans for Stroman Middle School for Wednesday no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Meal pick-up will be available for remote students at Crain or Chandler from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays. Parents may pick up meals on the building’s cafeteria sides. Meal pick-up signs will direct traffic to pick-up areas. Students do not need to be present; however, proof of a child under 19 must be provided.
All other Victoria school district campuses, including Aloe, Mission Valley and Smith elementary schools and Howell and Patti Welder middle schools, and East High School, will resume on-campus learning Tuesday with a two-hour delayed start.
Tuesday start times:
Elementary
- — 10 a.m., doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Middle School
- — 10:30 a.m., doors will open at 10 a.m.
High School
- — 9:30 a.m., doors will open at 9 a.m.
School buses will resume route pick-up and drop-off. Pick-up times will be adjusted for the two-hour delay. For example, if the bus picks up students at 6:30 a.m., expect an approximate two-hour delay. School dismissal time will not be affected by the delayed start.
