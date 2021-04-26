Crossroads students were recently named to the Schreiner University's president’s and dean’s lists for the 2020 fall semester
To be eligible for the president’s list, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the dean’s list, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
The following were named to the roster of high-achieving students for the 2020 fall term:
President's list
El Campo: Malorie Solis
Rockport: Kennedy Moody
Victoria: Andrew Cannon
Yorktown: Kaylee Dueser
Dean's list
Rockport: Chandler Young
Victoria: Kaylee Culpepper, Alexandra Salinas
Yorktown: Tacey Howell
