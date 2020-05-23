We are pleased to bring you this special spotlight on the Class of 2020. The pandemic caused them to miss the typical end of their school year, including spring sports, prom and other fun.
Nonetheless, our seniors persevered to complete their coursework and will walk on graduation stages during ceremonies adapted for COVID-19. They will have stories to tell their children and grandchildren about strength, resilience and courage.
Please join us in saluting their 2020 vision.
