The University of Houston-Victoria will be having an exciting year as several construction projects are scheduled to be completed and others are scheduled to begin.
The project that is asked about the most is the food court that will have a Chick-fil-A in UHV University Commons, said Matt Alexander, UHV capital projects director. The building, which houses the university’s library and student center, opened in August and is located at 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. The food court, which also will feature a coffee bar, is scheduled to open in August.
UHV Don & Mona Smith Hall, 3202 N. Ben Wilson St., is scheduled to be completed by March and will house students beginning in the fall. The new residence hall will have 273 beds and house upperclassmen.
The UHV Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Building is slated to be completed by June. The STEM building, located at 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., will feature state-of-the-art labs and an immersive, 210-degree visual theater that will display images that appear to surround the user, providing an interactive experience.
The university also will have a temporary crosswalk installed on Ben Wilson Street this spring. The crosswalk will remain in place throughout the Ben Wilson Street corridor improvement project with the City of Victoria. The project is slated for completion in 2022.
The former Town Plaza Mall, located in the 1500 block of Airline Road just east of Laurent Street, still is in the demolition phase and is scheduled to be completed in spring 2021. The building will house the UHV Small Business Development Center, the Center for Regional Collaboration, UHV Athletics, and the university’s kinesiology lab and classrooms.
A new Health & Wellness Center is in the early planning stages. The proposed center will have a variety of amenities, including a weight room and fitness studio rooms. The goal is to have the building completed in spring 2023.
