Logan Munoz Jr., 10, proudly spelling “assembly” correctly made him the spelling bee champion of Shields Elementary School.
“Assembly. A-S-S-E-M-B-L-Y. Assembly,” Logan said with his hand tucked inside his gray jacket.
He and more than 30 other Shields students competed Dec. 17 in the school’s spelling bee, vying for a spot in the Victoria County spelling bee in February. Each Victoria school will have a representative competing for a spot to the Region 3 spelling bee. The winner of that contest will move on to the National Spelling Bee.
Logan made it through 11 rounds of competition to earn the top spot with four of those rounds between one other competitor.
“It feels great,” the fifth-grader said. “It’s my first time winning.”
Logan, 10, spells assembly correctly to earn himself a spot in the county spelling bee. pic.twitter.com/p6imPLyRSs— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) January 5, 2020
Logan spent days practicing for the competition, and he said he was going to spend all holiday break from school doing the same thing.
School principal Kelly Gabrysch said the spelling bee is great because it gets students in front of people.
“I think it’s just a great thing,” she said. “It’s just so exciting to see.”
Gabrysch said it is unpredictable. A student may have studied for weeks, but it all comes down to what word they get.
“You just see so much pride,” she said.
Emotions were racing on Dec. 17 as 9- and 10-year-olds struggled to spell words. Many shook their heads at their minor errors or stutters of a letter.
The rules were simple. Hear a word, say it back, spell it and repeat it after. Once a letter is said, it can not be restated without it going toward the spelling of the word.
As students misspelled words several hung their heads as they walked to sit and watch the rest of the competition, while others shrugged it off just happy to be a part of the day.
Logan’s mother, Amber Torres, watched her son propel through the competition and recorded every word he spelled for the day.
“He practiced really hard,” she said.
Torres said her son is bright and smart, and she had no doubt he would do well.
“I’m a proud momma,” she said as she looked at Logan. “Baby, I’m so proud of you.”
The two worked hard studying for the day, and it all paid off.
Logan said he knew he was going to be nervous, but he had to push through.
“My heart was racing,” he said. “My wish came true and I won.”
