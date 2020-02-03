Lyla Huber, 6, gingerly took a bite of the freshly cooked broccoli and cauliflower she and her classmates grew in the school garden.
“I loved the garden,” said the Shields Elementary School kindergartener. “It’s good and healthy and pretty. I’m proud of myself.”
Lyla and her kindergarten peers grow vegetables in the garden in front of their school. They grow broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes and even flowers, their teacher Sandra Caltzonzin said.
Once the vegetables are ready, the class harvests the produce and learns how to make a tasty meal with them.
One Friday afternoon, the class picked large bushy green crowns of fresh broccoli and were taught how to make cheesy broccoli and cauliflower in their classroom.
“They are learning about living and nonliving and all of their needs,” Caltzonzin said. “They are also learning about nutrition. They are actually planting something that they will eat.”
Gayle Bludau, of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, taught the class the simple recipe from behind a large table alongside Caltzonzin. The students circled the table and watched every movement they made.
“I just want to eat it right now,” a student said as she watched the two cut the vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
The class was able to grow the vegetables through a grant Caltzonzin earned through the school district. With the money, the class uses several planters to grow a variety of vegetables.
She first started incorporating a garden when she taught at F.W. Gross Elementary School and decided to continue that at Shields.
“I showed the students how to plant,” she said. “I thought it would be so cool to continue that.”
Caltzonzin said in today’s classroom, many students don’t get to experience growing something and learning that produce comes from the ground and not the grocery store.
“It’s a fun learning experience,” she said.
Bludau used two electric burners and poured cups of vegetables into a warm pan with a bit of water to steam.
Once the vegetables were steamed, the students helped measure shredded cheese, milk and cracker crumbs.
As Bludau and Caltzonzin finished prepping the food, several students set small tables with napkins and forks. The students eagerly waited to be served.
“It’s like a restaurant in our classroom,” Lyla said as she smelled the cheesy vegetables in front of her.
Caltzonzin said enjoying a meal together is part of the fun of the garden. She noted that not many students get a “restaurant” experience while also trying new things.
“This makes them think of better health choices,” she said. “In the lunch line, they know what broccoli tastes like, so they will pick the broccoli.”
Lyla and her friends were nervous to try the infamous broccoli they always thought tasted bad. But, they were pleasantly surprised.
Lyla said she prefers fruit, but the broccoli wasn’t as bad as she thought it would be.
Rayah Resendiz, 5, said the food was fantastic, though.
“I give it 2,000 thumbs up,” she said. “It’s healthy and good for you.”
