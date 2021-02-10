Shiner student Evie Kollaus, 13, died Friday. In response, the district made counselors available to its students and staff members.
“I am writing with great sadness to inform you that Shiner ISD received notification this morning about the tragic loss of one of our students,” Shiner school superintendent Alex Remschel wrote in a statement on Friday. “This is a very difficult time for the family, our school, and community and we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Students were notified of Evie’s death in their classroom through a prepared statement, according to the release.
“For many, this may have been their first exposure to death. Our main priority is to facilitate support for our students and staff,” according to the release.
Parents should monitor their children and allow him or her to express their feelings in a supportive climate, according to the release.
Evie was a student at Shiner, and she was a seventh and eighth grade cheerleader at LaGrange Middle School. Evie enjoyed running, hunting, eating good food and loved learning French. She was a joy and blessing to those who knew her, according to her obituary through Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
A celebration of life ceremony for Evie at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Flatonia Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Community Bible Study (communitybiblestudy.org), or The Gideons International (gideons.org).
School counselors may be reached by school email or by phone at 361-594-3131 and are available to talk to you about your child. Anyone with immediate concerns may contact the Gulf Bend Crisis hotline at 877-723-3422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.