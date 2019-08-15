All of the school districts in Lavaca County met state academic standards, according to the Texas Education Agency.
5 things to know how your district fared: Shiner ISD
• Overall district rating: A
• Area that showed the most improvement: Eighth-grade science improved from 77% in 2018 to 98% in 2019.
• Area that still needs improvement: Third-grade math decreased from 97% in 2018 to 81% in 2019.
• Rating for closing the gaps: A
• Distinctions: Shiner High School earned distinctions in English language arts, math, science, social studies, academic growth and postsecondary readiness, while Shiner Elementary earned distinctions in science and postsecondary readiness.
5 things to know how your district fared: Moulton ISD
• Overall district rating: B
• Area that showed the most improvement: Fourth-grade writing improved from 46% in 2018 to 71% in 2019.
• Area that still needs improvement: Seventh-grade math decreased from 100% in 2018 to 75% in 2019.
• Rating for closing the gaps: C
• Distinctions: Moulton High School earned distinctions in English language arts, math, social studies, academic growth and postsecondary readiness, while Moulton Elementary earned distinctions in English language arts, math, closing the gap and postsecondary readiness.
5 things to know how your district fared: Vysehrad ISD
• Overall district rating: B
• Area that showed the most improvement: Seventh-grade writing improved from 86% in 2018 to 100% in 2019.
• Area that still needs improvement: Fourth-grade math decreased from 82% in 2018 to 60% in 2019.
• Rating for closing the gaps: C
• Distinctions: Vysehrad Elementary earned no distinctions.
