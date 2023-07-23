As August rolls in, our thoughts turn to back-to-school. We get busy preparing for that fateful day when the school bells ring and children as young as 4 head out to class.
For our August reader-submitted photo contest, we want to see your photos of you and your children preparing for school. You know, that's shopping for school clothes and supplies, getting immunizations, cheerleader and band practice, football and volleyball practice, parents crying as their oldest or youngest heads off to school and parents celebrating the first day. We also want to see teachers preparing their classrooms for their new students. The options are numerous, we know you can figure it out.
Send your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Aug. 25 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Gifts by Charlene in downtown Victoria.