A child needs sufficient sleep in order to maximize learning. A child must have the clear and undistracted mindset in order to take in new information. Therefore, sleep is a vital component in a child’s education.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 9 to 12 should be getting about nine to 12 hours of sleep per night. Teenagers ages 13 to 18 should be getting around eight to 10 hours of sleep per night. More important than the quantity of sleep is the quality of sleep.
Here are some tips from webmd.com on how to assist a child in getting adequate sleep:
Make sleep a family priority – Ensure that everyone in the household believes that sleep is essential. Try to get to sleep at the same time each day, regardless if it is on the weekends.
Deal with the sleep issues – Whatever it is (e.g., snoring, resisting sleep) that is interfering with a child’s sleep, if severe, you may need to seek professional care.
Work as a team – You and your partner should create and implement a strategy to assist a child in getting adequate sleep. Which strategy depends specifically on the child.
Routine – Just as it is important to have a routine to eat breakfast, take showers and brush teeth, there also should be a routine for going to sleep. Make sure that a child goes to bed each night at the same time with no exceptions.
Bedtime snacks – A small snack before bedtime may help a child get adequate sleep. Ensure that the snack is not caffeine based.
Dress and room temperature – Make sure that the child’s bedroom is cool. Humans sleep better in a cool environment and not in hot or cold temperatures.
Sleep environment – Make sure that the bedroom is dark and quiet. If the child is scared of the dark, turn on a small night light.
Security object – Some children may need something tangible to help them sleep at night. Therefore, providing a teddy bear or a blanket could provide the assurance they need to sleep.
One last thing – A child may ask for one last thing before going to bed. Many times, this could prolong their going to bed and may interfere with their sleep patterns. It is important to “head off” any of these last things before they impact the child’s sleeping habits.
Remember, sleep is important for a child’s learning and we all want a child to optimize their education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.