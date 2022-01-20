Some Crossroads school districts will have a delayed start to classes on Friday.
- Cuero ISD delayed the start of all classes to 10 a.m.
- Goliad ISD delayed the start of all classes to 10 a.m.
- Woodsboro ISD delayed the start of all classes to 10 a.m.
- Yorktown ISD delayed the start of all classes to 10 a.m.
- Austwell-Tivoli ISD delayed the start of all classes to 11:30 a.m. and will release at 3:25 p.m.
- Kenedy ISD delayed the start of all classes to 10 a.m.
This story will be updated when more closures or delays are announced.
