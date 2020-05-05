Grace Hammack, a braille instructor for Victoria school district, was working in her home office when she heard car horns honking in her front yard.
She walked outside to find decorated cars lined down the street and special education teachers waving at her for Teacher Appreciation Day.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Hammack said. “It was the best Teacher Appreciation Day ever.”
The school district's special education department drove around to the homes of 14 intermittent teachers to give them gifts and a personalized sign for their front yard on Tuesday to recognize them on Teacher Appreciation Day. Parade-goers made sure to keep their distance and wore face masks.
Special education director Kelli Cotton led department teachers to different houses throughout Victoria to show their appreciation for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Special education instructors have found new ways to teach students in distance learning and to develop a stronger relationship with parents, said Cotton.
"We appreciate our teachers and it's very rewarding," Cotton said. "But there are struggles and this was a chance for us to show our appreciation."
Hammack works with visually impaired students and teaches them in one-on-one or small group sessions. She usually would touch their hands to show them different motions, but she can’t do it anymore because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, she relies on extensive audio instructions to help her students. It’s a challenge, but she hopes it will make her a better teacher.
“I think all of us are going to get better at what we do,” Hammack said.
