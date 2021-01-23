Sports Features of 2020

Chris Lackey, Victoria East’s defensive coordinator, lifts an improvised weight over his head during a home workout on April 1, 2020. Lackey started “coaches in quarantine” workouts at the beginning of the pandemic while gyms were still closed, using items like rocks and logs for weights.
Refugio’s Jared Kelley prepares to swing at the ball during a practice session with Austin Ochoa on March 24, 2020. The two senior athletes practiced together to stay busy during the UIL suspension in the spring due to COVID-19.
Tuffy Dornburg, left, an alumnus of Goliad High School, works with Tobe Ellisor, 13, on some drills in the batting cage in his parents’ backyard in Schroeder on Apr. 30, 2020. Dornburg had been home from college since the outbreak of COVID-19 and started offering one-on-one baseball lessons to local kids while schools were closed.
Laina Kolos, back, and her sister Kyleigh Spree-Kolos take a break during a run along the Lone Tree Creek Hike and Bike Trail on Apr. 17, 2020. "I wanted to get out of the house, trying to stay in shape when the season starts up again," said Kyleigh, a soccer player at Victoria East High School.
St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin works out on the leg press machine at Planet Fitness in Victoria on Mar. 18, 2020. UIL had suspended all athletic events due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since coaches were unable to hold any practices, some athletes were finding different ways to stay in shape during the suspension.
Greg Arroyo wears a Cuero football jersey during a celebration of life event for former Cuero coach Buster Gilbreth on Aug. 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Cuero. “He was a great man,” Arroyo said. “Everybody loved him.”
At the beginning of 2020, we experienced a brief period of normalcy in the world of athletics until all spring sports came to a screeching halt in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus in Texas.
Both public and private schools had all contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts suspended alongside the shuttering of in-person classes, which put quite a damper on the Class of 2020 with their senior year not ending as they had hoped.
But despite the cancellations and initial gym closures, we saw community members, athletes and coaches getting creative about staying in shape, getting active in outdoor spaces and staying on top of their game.
And over time, we saw the eventual return of athletics and sporting events in our area with modifications and restrictions due to the pandemic.
Here are some of our favorite sports features from last year. We previously featured separate photo packages on volleyball and football in 2020, which can be found at VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.
I am a born and bred Texan hailing from Goliad, but have spent the past 10 years in Austin, Italy, Botswana and everywhere in between. I love having the opportunity to reconnect with my roots to tell important stories in the crossroads region.
