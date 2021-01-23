You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos

Sports Features of 2020

2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Joe Aguirre watches his goal go into the net during a District 30-5A match Friday, March 6, 2020 against Corpus Christi Carroll at Memorial Stadium.

At the beginning of 2020, we experienced a brief period of normalcy in the world of athletics until all spring sports came to a screeching halt in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus in Texas.

Both public and private schools had all contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts suspended alongside the shuttering of in-person classes, which put quite a damper on the Class of 2020 with their senior year not ending as they had hoped.

But despite the cancellations and initial gym closures, we saw community members, athletes and coaches getting creative about staying in shape, getting active in outdoor spaces and staying on top of their game.

And over time, we saw the eventual return of athletics and sporting events in our area with modifications and restrictions due to the pandemic.

Here are some of our favorite sports features from last year. We previously featured separate photo packages on volleyball and football in 2020, which can be found at VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Chris Lackey, Victoria East’s defensive coordinator, lifts an improvised weight over his head during a home workout on April 1, 2020. Lackey started “coaches in quarantine” workouts at the beginning of the pandemic while gyms were still closed, using items like rocks and logs for weights.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Donyai Taylor runs the anchor leg on Shiner’s winning 800-meter relay team at the Shirley Frnka Relays on March 5, 2020 in Goliad.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Yorktown’s Kailey Sinast celebrates with cheerleaders, friends and family after winning the Class 2A area round playoff game against Freer at George West High School on Feb. 21, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Gary Moses, right, fist bumps Victoria General’s Zach Williams before the game against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium on July 3, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Hugh Hawes prepares to hang a tuna during the final weigh-in of the Lone Star Shootout on Aug. 1, 2020, in Port O’Connor.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Marcus Garza wears a mask while doing squats in the weight room of Victoria East on June 8, 2020, the first day schools were allowed to begin summer strength and conditioning programs.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Wharton’s Ashley Guajardo cheers after finishing the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle during the District 27-5A Swimming and Diving meet on Jan. 24, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Harper Nolan, 6, celebrates Victoria West’s victory in the arms of her brother, Jayden Dolezal, after the District 30-5A soccer match against Corpus Christi King at Memorial Stadium on Jan. 17, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Victoria West softball coach Bo Dees talks to his players during a practice on Feb. 12, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Jayden Keuker and West’s Jadyn Smith try to rebound the ball during a District 30-5A game on Feb 11, 2020 at the East gym.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

The Refugio football team joins hands at the end of the state championship parade for the team on Feb. 10, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

UHV’s Garrett Harrison gets ready to start batting practice at Riverside Stadium on Feb. 6, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Calhoun’s Natalie Becker waits on the sideline to sub in during a District 30-5A match against Victoria West at Memorial Stadium on Jan. 24, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Victoria West's Mateo Lauper jumps to shoot the ball during a District 30-5A match against Corpus Christi King on Jan. 17, 2020 at Memorial Stadium.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Cuero’s Ricquel Joubert cheers for her teammates during the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays on Mar. 14, 2020 in Cuero.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Calhoun’s Ehpawpaw competes in the 100-meter dash during the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays on Mar. 14, 2020 in Cuero.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Edna's Colton Miller jumps over a hurdle at the Shirley Frnka Relays in Goliad on Mar. 5, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Refugio’s Jared Kelley prepares to swing at the ball during a practice session with Austin Ochoa on March 24, 2020. The two senior athletes practiced together to stay busy during the UIL suspension in the spring due to COVID-19.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Refugio’s Mike Firova, left, Jordan Kelley, middle and Jared Kelley sit inside the dugout before practice on Feb. 17, 2020 in Refugio.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Hayley Montez, right, goes over drills with teammate Sierra Hinojosa at the District Event Center on Feb. 18, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Toby Clarkson, of Ingleside, throws a disc on Feb. 15, 2020 at Riverside Park during the Annual Victoria Open Disc Golf Tournament.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Emma Grahmann, left, gets ready to catch the ball that Kenzi Lange threw during softball practice at the Hallettsville softball field on Feb. 13, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Ashtin Zamzow, an alumna of Goliad High School and the University of Texas at Austin, warms up for a workout at Goliad High School’s track on May 5, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Tuffy Dornburg, left, an alumnus of Goliad High School, works with Tobe Ellisor, 13, on some drills in the batting cage in his parents’ backyard in Schroeder on Apr. 30, 2020. Dornburg had been home from college since the outbreak of COVID-19 and started offering one-on-one baseball lessons to local kids while schools were closed.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Laina Kolos, back, and her sister Kyleigh Spree-Kolos take a break during a run along the Lone Tree Creek Hike and Bike Trail on Apr. 17, 2020. "I wanted to get out of the house, trying to stay in shape when the season starts up again," said Kyleigh, a soccer player at Victoria East High School.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Jack Wise, 13, practices his swing at the Northside Golf Range on Navarro Street on April 14, 2020. Golfers were scrambling to adjust to rule changes at area courses at the beginning of the pandemic.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Yoakum graduate Tre’Vontae Hights warms up during a workout on Mar. 26, 2020 at Bulldog Stadium. Athletes were doing their best to stay in shape while were suspended due to COVID-19.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Holden Garcia throws a ball during apractice at Vendetta Sports Headquarters on Mar. 19, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin works out on the leg press machine at Planet Fitness in Victoria on Mar. 18, 2020. UIL had suspended all athletic events due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since coaches were unable to hold any practices, some athletes were finding different ways to stay in shape during the suspension.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Victoria West student athletes wave to their teachers and coaches during the “Be the Light” drive-by ceremony at Victoria Memorial Stadium on May 15, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Victoria East head football coach Roland Gonzalez, left, and his family wave to passing students driving by during the “Be the Light” drive-by ceremony on Miori Lane on May 12, 2020.
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Greg Arroyo wears a Cuero football jersey during a celebration of life event for former Cuero coach Buster Gilbreth on Aug. 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Cuero. “He was a great man,” Arroyo said. “Everybody loved him.”
2020 in Sports
Buy Now

Crystal Arguellez and her son Jase walk into the stands at Memorial Stadium to watch Victoria West's soccer game against Corpus Christi King on Jan. 17, 2020.

Recommended For You


Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News