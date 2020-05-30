St. Joseph High School 2020 graduates graduated in a semi-traditional ceremony Saturday night, except it was outdoors instead of indoors. 

They celebrated their high school achievements and the end of the high school careers with their families in an adjusted ceremony because of COVID-19. 

Before walking the stage, they shared some advice for their younger selves. 

Q: What advice would you give your younger self?

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.