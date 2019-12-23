Gordon Hicks, 17, walked the halls of his elementary school with a Santa hat atop his head.
Students from St. Joseph High School‘s ambassador program read Christmas books to elementary students at Trinity Episcopal School before they broke for winter break.
Gordon, a junior, perched on top of a stool in front of a class of second-grade students. He opened the “The Polar Express” and began to read.
“On Christmas Eve, many years ago, I lay quietly in my bed,” Gordon began. “I did not rustle the sheets. I breathed slowly and silently.”
The second-grade students leaned forward as Gordon started reading to get a better look at the pictures that danced across the pages.
Gordon Hicks reads to elementary students at Trinity before the schools broke for Winter break. pic.twitter.com/EhArYMDVaS— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 22, 2019
Gordon said it was nice going back to Trinity to read to the students because he remembers St. Joseph students reading to him when he was in elementary school.
“When I was that young, I never thought I’d be this old,” he said.
By coming back, Gordon said, he is showing the kids that other people care about them aside from their parents and teachers.
Gordon finished the book, and second-grade teacher Susie Mozisek asked her students the meaning of the book. Every hand shot in the air ready to answer the question.
Mozisek taught Gordon in fourth grade at Trinity, and she said it was great seeing him back in her classroom.
“He was just such an amazing kid, and to have him come back and read to my class was a treat,” she said.
Mozisek said she enjoys every year when the St. Joseph students come to Trinity to read Christmas books to classes at the school many of them attended as children.
Now, as teens, they give back for the day.
“It’s just a neat tradition we have every year,” Mozisek.
The St. Joseph ambassadors traveled to all the local private elementary schools to read to the students, including Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School.
St. Joseph freshman Avery Belew, 14, read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” alongside Gordon in Mozisek’s second-grade classroom.
Perched beside Gordon, he held the book to his left and read with his head tilted so the second-graders could see the pictures of the Dr. Seuss book.
“The Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day!” Avery read to the students.
Avery said it was great seeing Trinity again as a teenager.
“It was really neat,” he said. “I walked these halls many, many years ago.”
He said many things have changed from when he was a student at Trinity, but Avery is glad he was a part of the tradition of reading to the younger kids.
“It’s spreading on a legacy,” he said.
