St. Joseph High School reported 12 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday that included 11 students and one staff member.
This information was shared with the Victoria County Health Department and, using its protocols, the school has identified and notified all “close contact” students to follow quarantine procedures as well, according to a school news release.
The staff member was on campus earlier this week but has not had any close contact with any other staff or students during that time.
The school announced it will move to all virtual learning, starting Monday and ending on Friday, to help curb any further viral spread on campus.
"While we understand that this move to virtual learning is not ideal, we believe it will provide sufficient time for quarantine periods to pass while allowing our students to remain in a productive learning environment entirely dedicated to educating virtually," the news release stated. "We are also continuing to clean campus thoroughly, and all learning and community spaces will receive another hydrostatic mist deep cleaning treatment this weekend."
In consultation with the Victoria County Health Department, the school will allow all students who are not otherwise quarantined to continue participating in extracurricular activities during this week of virtual learning, with minor changes:
- Football will not hold any weight room activities during the coming week
- More stringent locker room protocols will be implemented
- Student-athletes traveling to competitions are permitted and encouraged to ride with a parent in lieu of a bus
- All student-athletes will be refreshed on TAPPS mask protocols
The school is updating a component of its mask requirements on campus: neck gaiters will no longer be permitted as facial coverings for on-campus or school-related activities.
"In our weeks on campus so far, we have observed that the gaiters frequently fall down or otherwise prove ineffective to use throughout the day," according to the news release. "STJ does have some disposable masks available to students should they need a mask upon return to in-person learning."
