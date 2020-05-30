Grace Hammack

Grace Hammack, St. Joseph High School salutatorian 

 Contributed photo

Grace Hammack, 18, can’t believe she is her class salutatorian.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I feel like I worked really hard for this the past four years and it’s nice to see my hard work pay off.”

Hammack walked the stage with her St. Joseph High School classmates Saturday at Bobcat Stadium with a limited audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely upsetting,” Hammack said. I don't get to walk the stage in the normal way but it's something to learn from. It's something to grow from.”

Hammack found out half way through the school year that she would be her class salutatorian, and it was a great feeling, she said.

Hammack was the valedictorian in middle school and she wanted to keep a good academic standing through high school, she said.

“It's something I always dreamed about,” Hammack said. “I knew I was in the top five, but I did not know I was in the top two. I was just really, really excited. It was a really nice surprise.”

In high school, Hammack participated in student council all four years of school and she served as the president her senior year.

When she wasn’t studying, she played volleyball and ran track for the private high school.

She was even part of the volleyball team that won the state title her junior year. She got to be a part of history as the first volleyball team to bring home the coveted title.

“It was really amazing,” she said.

Hammack likes to read in the free time she finds or she plays Minecraft on her Xbox.

After graduating this weekend, Hammack plans to attend Texas A&M University where she will study engineering. Hopefully, she said, that will change to chemical engineering.

Once she has a bachelor’s degree, Hammack hopes to attend law school and one day become the senior legal counsel for a chemical company.

She said it is the perfect way to combine her love of science, technology, engineering and math with liberal arts.

“I just really like argumentation and writing,” Hammack said. “My chemistry class was really fun for me so this seemed like a way to combine the two things I love.”

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.