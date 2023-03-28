St. Joseph High School senior Lisa Du has been named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Du is one of 15,000 finalists nationwide, and is the only student in the Crossroads to be named a National Merit finalist, according to a news release from the high school.
Du, is the 18-year-old daughter of Yong Du and Lily Mo, of Victoria, She is also a 2019 eighth grade graduate of Nazareth Academy.
“Becoming a Merit finalist shows that I put time and effort into preparing for the SAT. It shows me that my discipline in studying and ability to concentrate can allow me to perform well in stressful situations,” Du said.
She also credited her family and school with her success.
“To me, my performance tells others that my family and friends and school have all been my motivation and support to excel academically.”
As a finalist, Du is now qualified to be considered for one of 7,250 National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2023.
The scholarship competition started in 2021 when high school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/MNSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of finalists includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state, accoridng to the news release.
To become a finalist, a student must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
“We are extremely proud of Lisa and the hard work she has put in to achieve recognition as a National Merit finalist,” said John H. Gilley IV, president of St. Joseph High School. “Throughout her journey at St. Joseph High School she has distinguished herself with high academic achievement. There is no doubt she will continue to accomplish great things in her future academic endeavors.”
Du’s future plans also include years of study. She wants to study biomedical engineering and start on a pre-med track because she is interested in both the technology of healthcare and doctor lifestyle.
“For college, I plan on simply doing the best wherever I go. I hope to have internships or research lined up in the summer and can’t wait to be working with professors who are leading research in their field. I am certain that I will be able to build and be a part of a community of passionate learners and future leaders of the world at my college,” Du said.