St. Joseph High School senior Jacob Pyatt was named a National Merit Semifinalist.
The 17-year-old is among 16,000 semifinalists named in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program hosted by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
“It is one of the awards I really enjoy because it shows my hard work,” Jacob said.
The high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered in the spring, according to a news release from the organization.
To be considered for a merit scholarship, semifinalists must advance to the finalist level of the competition.
About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, according to the news release.
Jacob is optimistic that he will be named a finalist, which could potentially mean full scholarships to a university.
Jacob plans to major in psychology and also hopes to become a Catholic priest. The funds from the scholarship would help him reach those goals.
This is not a first for the Pyatt family. Jacob’s older sister was named a National Merit Scholar finalist, which is what pushed Jacob to study for his practice SAT.
Jacob received his PSAT scores shortly after taking his test in October 2020, and he was worried it wasn’t enough to be a semifinalist. His counselor was the one who told him of his accomplishment.
“It was difficult not to share her joy,” he said.
To become a finalist, Jacob needs to take his SAT, write an essay and get a recommendation to show his academic achievement goes beyond his PSAT score.
“It feels good to be rewarded for hard work,” he said. “I’m proud of myself because I worked for it.”
