St. Joseph High School's class of 2021, which included 65  seniors, graduated Sunday afternoon at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.

The ceremony was held indoors in a traditional format with family and friends in attendance.

Ahead of the ceremony, seniors answered the question: What is the moment you are most proud of since kindergarten?

Bennett Welch
Bennett Welch, 18, "Placing second at state powerlifting and signing with UTSA."
Antonio Martinez
Antonio Martinez, 18, "Winning concert band sophomore year for symphony band for trumpet."
Bo Ellett
Bo Ellett, 17, "When I signed at the University of Mount Union for swimming."
Eric Tibiletti
Eric Tibiletti, 18, "Freshman year marching contest, we ended up getting a superior ranking. And I played cymbals."
Katie Delgado
Katie Delgado, 18, "Graduation is my proudest moment, and just surviving through school."
Emily Chaney
Emily Chaney, 18, "I won the hall of fame award for my drill team, the Starlighters, this year."

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

