St. Joseph High School senior Emily Llanes, 17, stood mesmerized while viewing two volumes of the St. John’s Bible Heritage Edition.
“I was amazed and astonished of all the work gone into them,” she said.
She and her St. Joseph peers viewed the 2 feet by 3 feet handwritten books during their theology classes Thursday and Friday. The books they viewed are one of 299 copies of the seven book set.
Before the books were brought to their school, the students learned about the handwritten bible during their theology classes.
.@STJFlyers look at The Saint John's Bible that was brought to St. Joseph High School by Dr. Bob O'Connor of St. Mary's University. pic.twitter.com/5oKb61VKD9— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) January 17, 2020
The museum quality books were created by seven scribes, 10 artists and 11 Scripture scholars. It took them 13 years to complete, said Robert O’Connor, St. Mary’s University theology associate professor.
O’Connor is the director of the St. John’s Bible Project, which the university received through a donor. He travels across the country to show people the books.
“I’ve given a lot of presentations to a lot of schools,” he said.
The original manuscript is unbound and kept in Minnesota, but O’Connor said the books are too beautiful not to share with the world which is why the 299 reproductions were created.
“The manuscript is one that will be seen by virtually a pica percentage of the population,” he said. “The Heritage Edition was created to ignite the spiritual imagination of the world. The only way to do that is if the world has an opportunity to see it.”
O’Connor said when he shows people the books, it doesn’t matter age, gender, religious affiliation, everyone gasps at the craftsmanship before them.
“It opens up an avenue of reflection through images, through beauty,” he said. “Sometimes we get jaded. We see a lot of images in our world, but we don’t reflect on their significance or meaning.”
St. Joseph theology teacher Sister Clare Underbrink said it was great watching the students view the texts.
“It makes it come alive for them,” she said.
She said the books hold science, art, literature and history in their pages.
The books go beyond religion despite them being religious texts, O’Connor said.
“Most people are not used to seeing something like this,” he said. “It gives them a notion that religion can be more than just rule observances. It opens a wider world of reflection.”
Emily saw beyond the religious words on the pages on Thursday and saw deep into the artwork that sat before her.
“It was something I never knew existed before hand,” Emily said.
Her favorite part of the book was seeing Jesus’ lineage through art on the pages.
“When I saw it in person, I was just very amazed,” she said. “All the artwork and lettering was beautiful and to see that in front of me was a wonderful moment.”
