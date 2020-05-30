Erin Dent, 18, wants to save the world.
Dent and her St. Joseph High School peers walked the stage during a limited graduation ceremony on Saturday in Bloomington. During the ceremony, Dent gave her speech as the class valedictorian.
“I feel like I kind of don't deserve it,” Dent said. “There are so many great people in my class. I’m so honored.”
After graduation, Dent plans to attend Texas A&M University where she will study environmental engineering.
“I want to work in sustainable development around the world,” she said.
With her desired environmental engineering degree, Dent wants to build water systems in Africa or help cure the Earth’s pollution.
“It's something I've always been drawn to,” Dent said. “I have loved nature my entire life.”
The environmental engineering degree combines her two interests of engineering and nature while also helping people in need, she said.
While she attended St. Joseph High School, Dent participated in the band. She played the flute and served as the band’s librarian her junior year and president her senior year, she said.
When she wasn’t playing her flute, Dent participated in the school’s cooking club, student ambassadors and student government, she said.
“I bake a lot,” Dent said. “I like pies. I like pies more than cake.”
Dent likes to be adventurous in the kitchen when she isn't making brownies or pies. She likes to make new things like crepes and macaroons, she said.
Dent also enjoys learning new languages. She is currently learning Spanish and plans to learn Norwegian next.
“It’s structural and offers a cultural exchange,” Dent said. “That's pretty awesome too.”
