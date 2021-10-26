Texas State Board of Education member Ruben Cortez Jr. toured Victoria elementary schools to get a firsthand view of the innovative learning pathways on offer.
School board officials took Cortez on a tour of O’Connor ACE Elementary School, Shields Elementary School and Smith STEM Academy.
They also showed him the currently closed Stroman Middle School. The school was closed a few days before the start of the school year because of mold problems.
“I’ve been around a lot of elementary education programs, and some of the things that they’re doing here at the grade levels they’re introducing them in, it’s pretty uncommon,” Cortez said. “It’s pretty phenomenal.”
While at Smith, Cortez sat in on a kindergarten science, technology, engineering and mathematics class. He said that while he has seen STEM programs at the elementary level, none have been implemented for children so young.
“I think it’s something schools should embrace more,” he said.
It is important to start critical thinking education like STEM at an early age, Cortez said.
“Kids at that age are like sponges,” he said. “They’re absorbing words and knowledge between the ages of 3 and 6. Any pediatrician will tell you that’s probably one of the critical times in the life of a child.”
Cortez said he would like to invite Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to the district to see if there was an additional investment the Texas Education Agency could make to help Smith’s STEM program expand district-wide.
Cortez lent his support toward the bond proposals up for election Nov. 2.
“If we want those students to have the best opportunities to succeed in life, then they need to be given the tools necessary,” he said. “That begins with going out and supporting this bond referendum.”
