Earlier today, districts across the state experienced connectivity issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP). The three STAAR tests affected were online Grade 4 writing, online Grade 7 writing, and online English I.
Students could have experienced four different scenarios with online testing today:
- The student could have successfully submitted the test without disruption;
- The student could have successfully submitted answers but may have noticed prolonged response times;
- The student could have been prevented from logging in to begin testing; or
- The student could have started to answer questions, but at some point, was prevented from continuing, and in this instance, answers were saved every thirty seconds so that these students will be able to pick up where they left off.
VISD is awaiting further guidance from TEA at this time. However, elementary and middle school campuses will reach out to parents directly to schedule continuation/makeups of today’s online tests. High Schools will continue to follow their hybrid instruction waiver testing plan, which has English I makeups scheduled for Wednesday, April 7. Therefore, any online English I
EOC testers should plan to return to campus to complete their English I EOC on Wednesday, April 7.
