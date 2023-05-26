Staudt Brothers, a Crossroads-based country and rock and roll band, have announced the release of their latest single, "Misery."
This highly anticipated track builds off of their previous single “Someday” which is currently still on regional radio charts, according to a news release issued by the band on Friday.
'With 'Misery,' Staudt Brothers continue their unique blend of rock and roll energy and country sensibility, delivering edgy, hard scrabble, everyman lyrics that harken back to the gritty sounds from the golden age of rock and roll in the American South," according to the news release. "The band's exceptional musicianship and penchant for catchy melodies is on full display, creating a powerful new entry in their growing catalog."
Drawing inspiration from personal struggles, "Misery" delves deep into the human experience, exploring themes of individualism and growth. The lyrics, written by singer/guitarist Caleb Staudt, build on the working theme of exceptionalism through struggle. “It’s a recurrent theme in this album,” says Staudt, “We’ve come to the realization as a band that humanity triumphs through hardship. I think that theme is universal and resonates with everyone”
Staudt Brothers have crafted a signature sound that blends elements of country, southern rock, and folk that is on full display in this track. "Misery" comes out swinging with the hard driving lyrics and lively riffs that the band is known for. The soaring harmonies in the chorus are indicative of the evolving sonic register of the band and the brain child of producers Zack Kibodeaux and Greg Essington.
“They really pushed us vocally in the studio,” Staudt said. “It paid off.”
The band is releasing a performance video along with the new single, which allows viewers a chance to catch a glimpse of the raw stage presence that has defined the band until now. Directed by Brian Mannone, of Big Flavor Films, the video elevates the listener's experience, providing a powerful visual counterpart to the band's energetic sound, according to the release.
"Misery" is now available on all major streaming platforms, allowing fans worldwide to immerse themselves in the captivating world of the Staudt Brothers. Stay connected with the band on social media for the latest updates on upcoming projects, live performances, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.