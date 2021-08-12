For Arabella Smith, 11, this school year is the moment most elementary school kids look forward to — middle school.
But it didn’t turn out how she expected or wanted.
“It’s my first year of middle school, and I was really excited,” said Arabella, an incoming sixth grader. She then heard about the mold growing in Stroman Middle School, her school. “It’s scary going into a building with these conditions.”
A recent environmental study report revealed that Stroman Middle School has mold growing inside of it, which led to the campus’ indefinite closure. There is frustration among students, parents and the community as school officials wait for a remediation report that will determine the future of the campus, which was built in 1967.
In the meantime, Arabella is worried about the limited capacity at the Liberty campus where she and her Stroman peers will start the school year. She even fears going back into Stroman without major repairs being done.
“I like to feel safe, but I feel that the roof is going to collapse on me,” the 11-year-old said of the aging Stroman campus. “It really needs to be updated.”
Pace Analytical, an environmental testing laboratory, conducted the study and released the findings to district officials on Aug. 5.
The report showed “very heavy” levels of stachybotrys mold. Heavy levels mean that there are “very many spores and other mold parts indicating very heavy mold growth,” according to the study done by Pace Analytical. Cladosporium, another type of mold, had “heavy” levels found. A “moderate” level of penicillium/aspergillus mold was also found. All the molds were found on the second and fourth floors of the campus.
The mold growth has made the campus uninhabitable.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said the mold was noticed a few weeks ago, and it had grown in matter of days.
“It was already turning dark and not like it was seeping water, but the whole tile was turning dark,” he said. “It looked different to me than what I’ve seen in the past.”
That is when the district called in Pace Analytical for testing.
The impact of mold exposure on school occupants is not only a long-term health issue, but a safety issue, said Sheryl Magzamen, associate professor of epidemiology at Colorado State University.
Many school buildings across the United States are at the end of their functional lifespan. Buildings age just like people, said Magzamen, who has a master’s degree and doctorate in epidemiology. Her research focuses on environmental exposures on childhood chronic disease. She studies the role of indoor air quality and how it relates to the health and performance of students and teachers.
“Schools can become uninhabitable due to deferred maintenance, old systems for heating and ventilation, and trying to balance and control multiple exposures that may impact student health,” she said.
Mold can come with some health risks, though those have not been reported among the staff or students at Stroman.
Mold in indoor environments is associated with respiratory symptoms, particularly for school occupants with respiratory diseases like asthma, but also for occupants without disease, Magzamen said.
“One of the major concerns with chronic exposure to mold is not only the exacerbation of existing asthma, but the development of new cases of asthma due to exposure,” she said.
District officials now are waiting for a remediation report that will advise them on how to address the problem at Stroman. It is expected to be received at the end of this week, if not early next week. The report will outline what needs to be done, the cost associated with the repair and the time it will take to fix.
There are several factors to consider when looking at Stroman. The district can pay to fix the immediate problem, but that cost is unknown. If the cost is exponential then the district may not be able to afford repairs, Shepherd said.
“It’s a question for our community of what’s your investment tolerance of the building,” he said. “The community may have a different investment tolerance given we have a vote around the corner.”
The other factor is a bond. The Victoria school board will vote on four propositions for the Nov. 2 ballot. One of those propositions is the construction of a new Stroman campus.
District officials will need to decide whether to spend money to fix the issue at Stroman with a potential bond item up for a vote in the community
“As a community, we’ve expected that we’re going to run stuff so far into the ground that it’s going to run the risk of being condemned underneath our feet,” Shepherd said. “That’s what we are facing with Stroman.”
The district now will look at testing other campuses, Shepherd said.
“Once we get our heads above water, we’ll obviously go check the other campuses, too,” Shepherd said “Anytime we have concerns that this is an issue, we’ll check it out.”
Board president Mike Mercer said the study will not affect the board’s decision Friday because the board had already discussed what it would like to potentially see on the ballot.
The timing is unfortunate and is unrelated to the impending bond vote, Mercer said. He attributed the mold growth, which was discovered in late July, to an abnormally wet summer.
Moving forward, it’s a balancing act with being fiscally responsible with taxpayer money and doing what is best for students and staff, Mercer said.
“My best guess, we will do everything we can to restore Stroman to a usable campus at least in the short term,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure they have a safe and healthy space to learn.”
Kari Smith, Arabella's mother, is disappointed that the school has fallen to such disrepair, she said.
“It seems like there’s been a lot of uncertainty following the previous year of uncertainty,” Smith said. “This is a big moment for her moving from the elementary world to the middle school world.”
Smith worried about her daughter attending Stroman and even tried to get an in-district transfer to a different middle school, which was unsuccessful.
Arabella has expressed that she feels no one cares about her or her classmates based on the state of Stroman, Smith said. Now, with the school closure, her daughter will bounce from campus to campus.
Though, she does feel relief that the issue has been acknowledged and hopefully fixed, Smith said.
“I honestly just felt so let down,” she said. “(My daughter) is not getting an equal education opportunity.”
