Stroman Middle School will return to on-campus learning Wednesday after repairs were made there, according to a district news release.
The library and "about" four classrooms that experienced significant water damage will be closed off to staff and students while air quality testing is conducted, according to the release, which was issued Tuesday.
The classes will be reassigned to other areas of the school.
District officials are asking residents to note that other issues may arise as repairs continue.
"We thank you for your continued support, understanding and flexibility throughout this time," according to the release.
