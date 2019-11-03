Joshua Bonorden, 14, nestled a candle – adorned with a photo of his late grandfather – among orange and yellow flowers on a three-tiered altar.
Bonorden, a St. Joseph High School freshman, decorated the altar with his Spanish 1 class Tuesday morning in recognition of Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – which is celebrated Nov. 1-2 annually.
Learning about the Latin American holiday “helps us appreciate the different types of culture,” Bonorden said. The Spanish 1 and 2 classes at St. Joseph High School rallied together and created elements of the altar or “ofrenda” to celebrate loved ones who have died.
Spanish teacher Sarita Villafranca Richmond had her six classes make traditional elements of the altars – orange and yellow marigolds, colored skulls or calaveras, photos of loved ones and candles.
The candles were made by students who each wanted to honor a specific person. Bonorden was one of 10 students who chose to make a candle. He wanted to honor his grandfather, William Joslyn, who died Oct. 7.
Bonorden said his grandfather was in the military and served in the Korean War. The ofrenda is a special way he continues to remember his grandfather, he said.
“He was a role model to me,” he said. “I looked up to him.”
Dia de los Muertos is a Latin American tradition that originated in Mexico. It combines Aztec rituals and Catholic traditions to celebrate the living and the dead. Because of its Catholic roots, it is celebrated in conjunction with All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2.
Richmond explained to her class the importance of each part of the ofrendas, which typically feature the marigolds, water, food and calaveras.
“The hope is to guide and feed our loved ones’ souls as they venture on their journey,” she said.
The ofrenda Richmond’s classes created is three-tiered to represent the Holy Trinity – the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The altar is a physical manifestation that links the living and the dead, she said.
“This is how we honor those who have gone before us,” she said.
Dia de los Muertos is a way to remember loved ones, Richmond explained. One way people do that is by cleaning and decorating the graves of those who died.
“All of it goes back to remember the loved ones that have passed,” she said.
Anna Paula Llompart, a freshman, said she honored her uncle through the school’s ofrenda.
“It’s a good thing to do to remember them,” the 14-year-old said. “We don’t always have time in our day-to-day life, and it’s good to put in the time now and honor them.”
She said she enjoyed working with the class on the project. Llompart has learned a lot about the holiday and wants to continue learning because of her Puerto Rican roots.
“It’s been interesting to learn about other cultures,” she said. “It’s been really good to learn about other Spanish-speaking cultures.”
Richmond had all her Spanish classes build a single altar in the school’s chapel because it is a sacred place, and a large part of the holiday is prayer.
“As a Catholic school, we can talk about God,” she said.
Every day before class begins, Richmond has her students say a Hail Mary prayer in Spanish.
Richmond said she is happy to share her culture with her students through prayer and the ofrenda. She wanted the students to put their hearts into the project, so she didn’t make it a graded assignment.
“They should do it from their heart,” she said. “When you pray for someone, it comes from your heart.”
The ofrenda will be on display at the chapel for students, staff and faculty to add photos and use to remember their loved ones, Richmond said. People outside the class have already started adding to the altar, she said.
“That tells me they were very grateful,” she said.
It was important to her to include all of St. Joseph High School in the project because it helps people grieve and celebrate their loved ones.
“We worked together as a team to build it for each other,” she said. “Prayer is like that. You pray for each other.”
