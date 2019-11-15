Mayor Rawley McCoy read a book about Babe Ruth to a classroom of Nazareth Academy third graders.
“You read this, and you’ll realize he’s the best baseball player of all time,” McCoy said from the experience.
Babe Ruth was the topic of one of the first books McCoy remembers checking out of the library while he attended Shields Elementary School.
“When I was handed this book this morning, I was transported almost 60 years,” McCoy said. “I was just stunned, here I am all these years later and what am I reading but a book about Babe Ruth.”
McCoy and 11 other volunteers read to students in recognition of National Young Readers week at Nazareth Academy Wednesday morning. The week is the second week of November annually and it raises awareness to the importance of reading.
The event started in 1989 by Pizza Hut and the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and has expanded every year.
“I think kids need to be read to,” McCoy said. “I can assure you, the books are still a great source of information.”
Nazareth Academy celebrated the national week through several book-inspired activities. On Tuesday, students partnered with different grade levels to read to one another. The students heard from readers like McCoy in their classrooms Wednesday. They enjoyed flashlight reading in the dark Thursday. Students went to school dressed as their favorite book character Friday.
Volunteers read to Nazareth Academy students as part of the National Young Readers Week. pic.twitter.com/YR3GZg0Alz— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) November 14, 2019
McCoy said children need to learn to read and a lot of the world’s knowledge can be found in books.
Third-grade teacher Amy Alegria said it is important for the students to see community role models read, and it will encourage them to find that joy in novels.
“I hope they take this and have this love for reading,” Alegria said. “I want them to know that reading is fun. I want them to read because they want to, not because they have to.”
Alegria said students can learn anything from reading whether its Babe Ruth, fictional characters or life lessons. She added that students find characters they relate to in her class readings, and they learn lessons through the character's journey.
“No matter how old you are and what you do, reading is important,” she said.
Third-grader Emily Saski, 9, sat on a black and white pillow as the presenters read their short stories. She leaned forward on her crossed legs as the pages turned before her.
“I always liked reading,” Emily said. “It’s nice to hear other people tell stories, too.”
Emily said her favorite books are nonfiction books where she learns something new. But, she enjoys how a fiction book can transport her to different places without having to go anywhere.
“I like how you’re not where you are,” she said. “It feels like you’re in the book.”
Third-grader Brady Fagg, 9, listened quietly to the readers. He leaned against the white wall, engrossed by the stories.
“It was really fun,” he said. “I really love National Young Readers Week because people can come in and read.”
Brady said he loves to read and his favorite books are fiction novels.
“I like how they always have a huge problem but at the end they have a solution,” he said.
It’s not all about the story for Brady though. He said he learns the more he reads.
“The more I keep reading the more smarter I get,” he said.
