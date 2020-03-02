Parker Hanselka, 6, awed and cheered as the circus unfolded before him.
“It was so cool because I didn’t know he was going to eat it,” said Parker about Bruce Pfeffer eating fire on stage at Our Lady of Victory.
The student body at Our Lady of Victory watched the Circus of the Kids show Wednesday. The traveling circus goes school to school and teaches students how to juggle as a way to build self-confidence before putting on a grand show.
All the students gathered into the school’s gym to watch Pfeffer and his crew put on a circus of juggling, balancing feathers and manipulating fire. Students of all ages sat on the gym floor eating billowing pink and blue cotton candy.
“It was great,” Parker said with dried bits of pink cotton candy plastered to his face.
Pfeffer, a professional juggler and owner of Circus of the Kids, said learning to juggle at 11 years old changed his life. It taught him hand-eye coordination and built his confidence.
“I don't know if any of the kids we teach will become professionals, but it translates into other activities,” he said.
Pfeffer taught the older students how to juggle throughout the school day on Wednesday. He started them off with lightweight silk scarves to teach them the fundamentals. The younger students, he taught how to balance long peacock feathers.
“The goal is to give them something that is extraordinary. You will not believe what we get kids to do,” he explained. “We're all about boosting kids’ self-esteem and showing them they can do way more than they thought they can do.”
Pfeffer said he tells students that they can do anything they believe they can do.
Students squeal with excitement when they discover they can do something they thought was impossible, he said.
Our Lady of Victory received the free show, and the students eagerly bounced on their knees as something extraordinary happened on stage.
Pfeffer went through his juggling act before bringing the teachers on stage to balance feathers on their noses. The teacher who balanced the feather the longest won a tower of cotton candy for their homeroom class.
To conclude the show, Pfeffer ate sticks of fire to the squeals of the students left awestruck.
“What you are about to see is real,” he warned the students before sticking the flames into his mouth. “Please do not try this at home.”
Our lady of victory students watch Circus of the Kids crew perform a fire eating trick during school on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/iX4mZjsCAN— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) March 1, 2020
“Wow,” the students said with their heads in their hands.
Sarah Copeland, 6, said she had never seen anything like that before Wednesday. The fire was her favorite.
She said she enjoyed watching the juggling and is glad she learned to do it.
“I always wanted to do that,” Sarah said.
Sarah still can’t juggle, but she said she is going to keep practicing until she gets it perfect.
