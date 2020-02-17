Zayden Cantu, 9, keeps a kindness journal in his backpack at all times.
The Smith Elementary School fourth-grader uses it as a way to document all the good deeds he sees happen around him every day.
Zayden got the idea after joining the Smith Kindness Club early in the school year. This is the first school year the club is offered to students.
“Before I was in kindness club, I’d always get mad,” he said. “Now, I know to keep calm and be nice to others.”
Smith Counselor Megan Slovacek said she thought of the idea for the club over the summer. Slovacek received lists of potential students to join the club from campus teachers early in the school year. She was looking for students who are kind or needed kindness in their life.
Slovacek and Nachieli Rendon, as co-sponsor, interviewed students to find their perfect cohort of club members, Slovacek said.
“We wanted to try and get them to be part of a club and be part of something and to show them that you can be kind,” Slovacek said.
The club meets every other week and focuses on how to do its fair share of spreading kindness across the campus. Some of the activities they do include writing encouraging messages on the sidewalk and writing messages on sticky notes and placing them around campus.
Club members will spend Feb. 16-23 celebrating Random Acts of Kindness week by making bracelets and necklaces, Slovacek said.
The students will start by wearing the accessory and when they see someone display an act of kindness, they will pass the necklace on to them. The pattern continues as the elementary students see kindness unfold, Slovacek said.
Smith second-grader Avery McNeley, 8, said she is part of the kindness club because she is a nice person.
“I love helping others,” she said. “My mom taught me to be a nice kid.”
Avery plans to take what she learned at home and apply it to being kind to her peers.
“My favorite part (of kindness club) is that we help people be nice,” Avery said.
Rendon, who teaches kindergarten, said the club is important to the school because it teaches students to pass on kindness.
“It gives the kids a chance to create their own ideas of kindness,” she said.
The students learn through the club to take ownership of their own visions of kindness, she said. It makes them think of what it means to them, and how they can display it to others around campus.
“It’s been really neat seeing the kids and their ideas,” she said. “You can see their little passions for it igniting in their minds.”
The idea of kindness goes beyond the surface though.
“It leads to a lot of acceptance of diversity,” Rendon said. “We are such a diverse campus and our city is diverse. It’s showing them that kindness isn’t just complimenting someone, but it’s accepting others and differences.”
