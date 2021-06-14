Students learn leadership skills at youth conference

Local students participated in the 16th Youth Leadership Conference Monday on the first of a four-day camp focused on pre-teens.
The conference, hosted by the Crossroads Business and Education Connection, runs Monday through Thursday, and it started with a keynote address from Joe Anthony Pena, who is a local business owner.
During the keynote, Pena discussed obstacles he overcame in childhood and early in his career. Those obstacles helped him along the way to become a local salon owner and internationally recognized hairdresser.
Pena didn’t plan to be a hairdresser, but after a motorcycle accident he had to find a new path. His school put him in cosmetology and he never looked back.
“Just give yourself a chance and prove yourself,” he said to about 25 students. “Do it more for yourself.”
Pena discussed teachers and coaches who told him he wouldn’t amount to anything. He used that negativity to push himself to prove them wrong, he said.
“Just do it and don’t let anyone else hold you back,” he said.
He said the students should not be afraid of the word "no" and should take chances.
“If you see an opportunity, take it,” Pena said. “Luck does not wake you up in the morning and bring you home every night. It is hard work.”
The four-day conference focuses on teaching and motivating young leaders with pre-teens as the primary target.
School counselors, teachers, administrators and clergy nominate “outstanding students” who have completed sixth grade for the 2020-21 school year to attend the conference.
The event allows students to come out of their shell and learn valuable lessons, said Kathy Hunt, organizer and Crossroads Business and Education Connection executive director.
“They learn more about responsibility and build self esteem,” she said.
