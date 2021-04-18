VISD logo
Courtesy photo

Each year the Victoria school board honors the top students in grades 5-12. Student selection is based on the student’s academic and conduct record.  Students in grades 6-12 must be enrolled in at least one honors, gifted and talented, pre-advanced placement, and/or advanced placement class.

The honorees are:

Fifth Grade

Aloe Elementary School:

Justin Rey Espinoza

Marley Marie Jenkins

Kourtney Ada John

Peyton Rylee Marbach

Tristan Paul Rodriguez

Chandler Elementary School:

Franchesca Auditor

Kaylee Clewis

Zaid Diaz

Mario Gonzalez

Isayah Soto

Crain Elementary School:

Gaige Cates

Jocelyn McFail

Leland Mettey

Zavian Rosas

Clayton Wise

De Leon Elementary School:

Kaden Amejorado

Colton Barron

Jack Cain

Jordan Morales

Coy Stange

Dudley Elementary School:

Cole Greene

Jorge Martinez

Jaylee Salinas

Kaiden Salinas

Ella Stines

Hopkins Elementary School:

Daisy Gonzalez

Michael Ovalle

Miranda Perez

Iker Rodriguez

Keira Seran

Mission Valley Elementary School:

Luke Moritz

Mitchell Steves 

Aubree Vinson 

O'Connor Elementary School:

London Bashaw

Araceli Garcia

Delfina Morales

Carolina Ramirez

Gabrielle Salinas

Rowland Elementary School:

Arabella Aldis

Riley Hill

Sterling Orgis

Nathan Priest

Anaiyah Sepulveda

Schorlemmer Elementary School:

Maisy Arambula

Princess Bonuz

Chance Heath

Truman "Bryson" King

Taylor Lincecum

Brycen Redding

Shields Elementary School:

Drake Adams

Isabella Fuentez

Aliyah Mendez

Jamal Scott

Karlee Valdez

Smith Elementary School:

Audrey Coleman

Destry Wier

IIeana Olvera

Arabella Smith

Anthony Zamora

Torres Elementary School:

Giuliana Fuentes

Samuel "Aaron" Hancock

Jada Johnson

Sabrina Partida

Zaidence Peralez

Vickers Elementary School:

Elliana Benavides

Kadence Juett

Henley King

Audrey Meyer

Avelyn Vrana

Sixth Grade:

Cade Middle School:

Sawyer Lee Beatty

Tatum Claire Boyce

Issac Jayden Corella

Tenley Nicole Thibodeaux

Sayler Grace Whitlow

Howell Middle School:

Gregory Buesing

Zoe Cloud

Kylie Gantt

Jackson Shepard

Travis Zimmer

Patti Welder Middle School:

Haylin Canales

Kayden Franklin

Isabella Gonzalez

Blair Holly

Kylie Ortiz Urbano

Stroman Middle School:

Jacob Guy Dugger

Brisa Luna Flores

Janaina Diniz Fuentes

Akshitha Reddy Muddam

Brady Scott Quinn

Seventh Grade

Cade Middle School:

Austin Edward Harvey

Glory Joy Palmer

Lucas Rene Rosas

Craig Emmett Sciba

Marina Lenae Vrana

Howell Middle School:

Kason Kolle

Leo Li

Layland Ring

Ramon Salinas

Noah Shepard

Meixin Wang

Patti Welder Middle School:

Reyli Aviles

Hailee Brewer

Jacob Shelby

Jeret Swanson

Brodie Thompson

Olivia Young

Stroman Middle School:

Ava Marie Apis

Scarlet Rose Banda

Izabella Elina Cazares

Aliana Ranae Solis

Jason Torres-Rodriguez

Eighth Grade

Cade Middle School:

Daniel J Choi

Analisa Maribel Guterrez

Callie Grace Kern

Lorena Ivette Martinez

Ajay Ramiz Shamma

Howell Middle School:

Amari Barnes

Kaden Conway

Collin Flessner

Kayleigh Jones

Meredith Korczynski

Patti Welder Middle School:

Ary Canales

Andrea Herrera

Addyson Hilgart

Miguel Hinojosa

Daniel Pardo

Alena Salazar

Stroman Middle School:

Ruri Rei Chambers

Mia Rose De Los Santos

Aaron Ehsan

Alexis Ann Faltysek

Daylen Wayne King

Ninth Grade

Victoria East High School:

Hunter Baros

Isabela Benson

Arianna Castillo

Milica Filipovic

Katelyn Kahanek

Rania Palmer

Rylie Ramos

Allyson Schmidt

Kyndal Stimson

Lily White

Victoria West High School:

Makena Marie Beatty

Amelia Rose Gaccetta

Brooke Grace Klekar

Osvaldo Ledezma Lerma

Marissa Elizabeth Oubre

Grace Ruth Palmer

Grace Ellen Weiler

Connor Allen Yur

Bailey Nicole Zeplin

Wyatt Anthony Zimmermann

Tenth Grade

Victoria East High School:

Aubriana Benson

Valdemar Hernandez III

William Derek Hopkins Jr.

Jasmin Kiv

Brylie Koopman

Jayden Odom

Isabella Roth

Melissa Sanchez

Kyra Smith

Koen Wertman

Victoria West High School:

Manas Agrawal

Jeremiah Kang Baldwin

Caroline Elizabeth Cohen

Natalie Grace Cook

Talha Muhammad Haris

Paola Vanessa Martinez

Reid Otto Rangnow

Clayton Wynn Sciba

Samir Shamma

Sanchit Singhal

Eleventh Grade

Victoria East High School:

Caden Jonathan Allen

Alyssa Jade Alvarado

Grant Ceal Biles

Ori Osher Ebner

Ellison Grace High

Jeremy Daniel Jenkins

Kaden Joseph Kolle

Isaac Young Lu

Emma Aidan Seiler

Isabelle Sky Wachtel

Victoria West High School:

John Paul Cuevas Acosta

John David Andruss

Sydney Esther Harvey

Paxton Mackenzie Henley

Joseph Mitchum

Brandon Drake Perez

Lauren Paige Pozzi

Ashton James Rainey

Branton William Rainey

Blane Christopher Zeplin

Twelfth Grade

Victoria East High School:

Julie Kate Diebel - Valedictorian

Kristen Leanne Balentine - Salutatorian

Justin Yuehting Chung

Aliyah Michelle Dawn Davis

Kinsey Marie Faltysek

Karina Celine Flores

Grant Michael McIntosh

Allison Nichole Soester

Christopher Seth Stines

Kyle Wesley Yang

Victoria West High School:

Vanessa Maria Oubre - Valedictorian

Emily Renee Cotton  - Salutatorian

Jenin Austin Abed Ajrami

Kanella Marie Cohen

Orlando Vincent DiLeo

Michelle Elizabeth Motley

Emma Gene Pratka

William Andrew Robinson

Matthew Edward Sestak

Christine Ellen Wenske

Recommended For You


Chastiny Walker is an intern at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Bloomington and is a student at West Texas A&M University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.