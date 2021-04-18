Each year the Victoria school board honors the top students in grades 5-12. Student selection is based on the student’s academic and conduct record. Students in grades 6-12 must be enrolled in at least one honors, gifted and talented, pre-advanced placement, and/or advanced placement class.
The honorees are:
Fifth Grade
Aloe Elementary School:
Justin Rey Espinoza
Marley Marie Jenkins
Kourtney Ada John
Peyton Rylee Marbach
Tristan Paul Rodriguez
Chandler Elementary School:
Franchesca Auditor
Kaylee Clewis
Zaid Diaz
Mario Gonzalez
Isayah Soto
Crain Elementary School:
Gaige Cates
Jocelyn McFail
Leland Mettey
Zavian Rosas
Clayton Wise
De Leon Elementary School:
Kaden Amejorado
Colton Barron
Jack Cain
Jordan Morales
Coy Stange
Dudley Elementary School:
Cole Greene
Jorge Martinez
Jaylee Salinas
Kaiden Salinas
Ella Stines
Hopkins Elementary School:
Daisy Gonzalez
Michael Ovalle
Miranda Perez
Iker Rodriguez
Keira Seran
Mission Valley Elementary School:
Luke Moritz
Mitchell Steves
Aubree Vinson
O'Connor Elementary School:
London Bashaw
Araceli Garcia
Delfina Morales
Carolina Ramirez
Gabrielle Salinas
Rowland Elementary School:
Arabella Aldis
Riley Hill
Sterling Orgis
Nathan Priest
Anaiyah Sepulveda
Schorlemmer Elementary School:
Maisy Arambula
Princess Bonuz
Chance Heath
Truman "Bryson" King
Taylor Lincecum
Brycen Redding
Shields Elementary School:
Drake Adams
Isabella Fuentez
Aliyah Mendez
Jamal Scott
Karlee Valdez
Smith Elementary School:
Audrey Coleman
Destry Wier
IIeana Olvera
Arabella Smith
Anthony Zamora
Torres Elementary School:
Giuliana Fuentes
Samuel "Aaron" Hancock
Jada Johnson
Sabrina Partida
Zaidence Peralez
Vickers Elementary School:
Elliana Benavides
Kadence Juett
Henley King
Audrey Meyer
Avelyn Vrana
Sixth Grade:
Cade Middle School:
Sawyer Lee Beatty
Tatum Claire Boyce
Issac Jayden Corella
Tenley Nicole Thibodeaux
Sayler Grace Whitlow
Howell Middle School:
Gregory Buesing
Zoe Cloud
Kylie Gantt
Jackson Shepard
Travis Zimmer
Patti Welder Middle School:
Haylin Canales
Kayden Franklin
Isabella Gonzalez
Blair Holly
Kylie Ortiz Urbano
Stroman Middle School:
Jacob Guy Dugger
Brisa Luna Flores
Janaina Diniz Fuentes
Akshitha Reddy Muddam
Brady Scott Quinn
Seventh Grade
Cade Middle School:
Austin Edward Harvey
Glory Joy Palmer
Lucas Rene Rosas
Craig Emmett Sciba
Marina Lenae Vrana
Howell Middle School:
Kason Kolle
Leo Li
Layland Ring
Ramon Salinas
Noah Shepard
Meixin Wang
Patti Welder Middle School:
Reyli Aviles
Hailee Brewer
Jacob Shelby
Jeret Swanson
Brodie Thompson
Olivia Young
Stroman Middle School:
Ava Marie Apis
Scarlet Rose Banda
Izabella Elina Cazares
Aliana Ranae Solis
Jason Torres-Rodriguez
Eighth Grade
Cade Middle School:
Daniel J Choi
Analisa Maribel Guterrez
Callie Grace Kern
Lorena Ivette Martinez
Ajay Ramiz Shamma
Howell Middle School:
Amari Barnes
Kaden Conway
Collin Flessner
Kayleigh Jones
Meredith Korczynski
Patti Welder Middle School:
Ary Canales
Andrea Herrera
Addyson Hilgart
Miguel Hinojosa
Daniel Pardo
Alena Salazar
Stroman Middle School:
Ruri Rei Chambers
Mia Rose De Los Santos
Aaron Ehsan
Alexis Ann Faltysek
Daylen Wayne King
Ninth Grade
Victoria East High School:
Hunter Baros
Isabela Benson
Arianna Castillo
Milica Filipovic
Katelyn Kahanek
Rania Palmer
Rylie Ramos
Allyson Schmidt
Kyndal Stimson
Lily White
Victoria West High School:
Makena Marie Beatty
Amelia Rose Gaccetta
Brooke Grace Klekar
Osvaldo Ledezma Lerma
Marissa Elizabeth Oubre
Grace Ruth Palmer
Grace Ellen Weiler
Connor Allen Yur
Bailey Nicole Zeplin
Wyatt Anthony Zimmermann
Tenth Grade
Victoria East High School:
Aubriana Benson
Valdemar Hernandez III
William Derek Hopkins Jr.
Jasmin Kiv
Brylie Koopman
Jayden Odom
Isabella Roth
Melissa Sanchez
Kyra Smith
Koen Wertman
Victoria West High School:
Manas Agrawal
Jeremiah Kang Baldwin
Caroline Elizabeth Cohen
Natalie Grace Cook
Talha Muhammad Haris
Paola Vanessa Martinez
Reid Otto Rangnow
Clayton Wynn Sciba
Samir Shamma
Sanchit Singhal
Eleventh Grade
Victoria East High School:
Caden Jonathan Allen
Alyssa Jade Alvarado
Grant Ceal Biles
Ori Osher Ebner
Ellison Grace High
Jeremy Daniel Jenkins
Kaden Joseph Kolle
Isaac Young Lu
Emma Aidan Seiler
Isabelle Sky Wachtel
Victoria West High School:
John Paul Cuevas Acosta
John David Andruss
Sydney Esther Harvey
Paxton Mackenzie Henley
Joseph Mitchum
Brandon Drake Perez
Lauren Paige Pozzi
Ashton James Rainey
Branton William Rainey
Blane Christopher Zeplin
Twelfth Grade
Victoria East High School:
Julie Kate Diebel - Valedictorian
Kristen Leanne Balentine - Salutatorian
Justin Yuehting Chung
Aliyah Michelle Dawn Davis
Kinsey Marie Faltysek
Karina Celine Flores
Grant Michael McIntosh
Allison Nichole Soester
Christopher Seth Stines
Kyle Wesley Yang
Victoria West High School:
Vanessa Maria Oubre - Valedictorian
Emily Renee Cotton - Salutatorian
Jenin Austin Abed Ajrami
Kanella Marie Cohen
Orlando Vincent DiLeo
Michelle Elizabeth Motley
Emma Gene Pratka
William Andrew Robinson
Matthew Edward Sestak
Christine Ellen Wenske
