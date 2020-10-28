Suddlenlink donates tech to VISD

Suddenlink donated iPads and earbuds to Shields Elementary School.
The donation is part of a $1 million initiative impacting 30 school districts in the areas served by the parent company, Altice USA.
Shields Elementary School received 20 iPads and 600 earbuds with microphones. This donation increases access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, and online curriculum for Victoria school students.
“At Suddenlink, we are proud to support the communities we serve and their school districts, who play a critical role in helping to develop the innovators and technologists of tomorrow,” said Mike Petty, regional vice president of Suddenlink.
“It is truly a blessing to have Altice partner with Shields and donate iPads and earbuds for our students,” added Shields Elementary School Principal Kelly Gabrysch. “During this difficult time of COVID, we did not have the technology we needed to implement digital learning like we wanted to. Safety concerns are very high right now and with the donation of the earbuds, every student will be able to have their own individual set for the year. With this donation, it will be extremely helpful for students to access research-based computer programs for reading and math.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.