It is summer so that means it is time for camp.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic some camps have been scaled back. In some cases, organizers decided not to hold camp this summer.
Some groups are holding their camps, but are having to limit the number of participants because of social distancing requirements.
Below is a list of some of the camps that will happen this summer. Be sure to check out what is offered and register your children.
Dance/Gymnastics
Ledwig Dance Academy
5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite M
For ages 2-4
Monday and Wednesday
June 8-18, July 6-16
Creative Movement Ballet and Tap
3-4 p.m. or 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday and Wednesday
In addition to the dates listed above there is an Aug. 3-13 session
$50
Pre-Arco
4:45-5:30 p.m.
$45
For kindergarten-second grade and third-fourth grade
June 8-18
Monday and Wednesday
Hip Hop 4:45-5:30 p.m.
$45
Ballet and Jazz Combo Class
5:30-6:30 p.m.
$50
Musical Theatre Class
6:30-7:30 p.m.
$50
July 6-16
Acro Dance
4:30-5:30 p.m.
$50
Tap and Jazz Combo Class
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Aug. 4-6
Tuesday-Thursday
Get Ready for the Year Ballet and Tap Class
5-6 p.m.
$50
For fifth grade and older
Tuesday and Thursday
June 10-20
Intermediate and advanced leaps and turns
4:15-5”15 p.m.
$50
Strength and Conditioning
5:15-6:15 p.m.
$50
Beginner Leaps and Turns
4:15-5:15 p.m.
$50
Musical Theatre and Performance
6:15-7:15 p.m.
$50
July 8-18
Beginner and Intermediate Ballet
3:30-4:30 p.m.
$50
Advanced Tap
4:30-5 p.m.
$45
Pointe
7:30-8:15 p.m
$50
Lyrical and Contemporary
5-6 p.m.
$50
Intermediate and advanced Ballet
6-7:30 p.m.
$65
July 24
Ballet, Contemporary and Tap Intensive with guest instructors
1-5:30 p.m. $130
Let’s Dance
5201 N. Navarro St
$85 per camp
Dance Like a Star
July 7-10
12:15-1:30 p.m.
For ages 9-13
Latin-jazz-country-hip hop
High School Dance Camp
July 15 and 17
1:30-3:30 p.m.
For ages 13-18
Two-step and swing fusion
July 22&24
1:30-3:30
For ages 12 and older
Call 361-703-5220 for more information on all the Let’s Dance camps.
Camp Manning 2020
Manning Gymnastics
5004 John Stockbauer Drive
Begian June 1
Camp registration $30; weekly rate, $140
Activities include Mount Manning, two foam pits, basketball, volleyball, slip-n-slides, in ground trampolines, ropes, cargo nets, arts and crafts, gymnastics stations, tumbling, classes and more, There will be some offsite activities which include swimming, movies, Splashway, Outlaw Pass, Riverside Park, ice skating and more. For more information, call 361-578-2387 or visit manningsgym.com. Registration paperwork is available on line.
Victoria Movement Lab
5211 John Stockbauer Drive
Jun 1-Aug. 7
Registration fee is $57, weekly fee is $119
For ages 5-12
Activities include Ninja warrior class, tumbling, indoor games field trips and more. Call or text 361-571-7809 for more information.
Victoria Karate Academy
Summer Camp
4002 N. Main St.
7-6 p.m. all week, all summer
Registration fee, $25; full day, $90 weekly; half day, $65 weekly; drop in, $20 daily; siblings get 25% discount
A mix of different activities, including tumbling lessons, sports and games, karate classes nerf wars and more is offered in the camp. Bring or buy lunch and morning and afternoon snacks. Friday is water day so bring a swim suit and towel, Kona Ice is also in site Fridays. For more information, call 361-676-0275.
Ninja Tyme
Tuesday-Thursday, Friday 4:30
For all ages
Ninja Tyme class is a mix between martial arts, obstacle course training and parkour. Your kids will improve their abilities while having a great time. Call 361-676-0275 to learn more about our ninja tyme classes. First class is free, the class is $80 per month for classes three times a week and includes a ninja headband and T-shirt. Call 361-676-0275 for more information.
Taekwondo classes
Monday, Wednesday 6-6:454 p.m., for 6 and older
Little Dragon class for ages 3-5 is 5:30-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday beginner class, 5:30-6:15 p.m
Little Dragon Class for ages 3-5 is 4:30-5 p.m. p.m.
First class is free, the class is $80 per month for classes twice a week and includes a uniform. Call 361-676-0275 for more information.
Cheerleading
Victoria East High School Cheerleader Workshop
Victoria East High School
July 29-31
Registration will start at 8 a.m. each morning and will be held at the Liberty Gym.
School Camps
UHV Online Data Science Boot Camp
June 10-11
Free
This two-day camp is for high school students who will be seniors in the fall. The camp will be hosted by Hardik Gohel, an assistant professor and associate director of computer science at the University of Houston-Victoria. Students will learn about subjects such as artificial intelligence and data science. Gohel also will provide an explanation about machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence that uses algorithms that learn from data without human intervention, and machine learning libraries. Demonstrations using mathematics and data will be held, and participants will get hands-on experience with data science activities using machine learning with Python. Participants will work on a minor project and present the project at the end of the camp. Prizes will be awared for first-, second- and third-place project winners , and all participants will receive a certificate. Materials and other information will be emailed to participants the day before the camp begins. Register online at tiny.cc/hr8hpz. For more information, contact Paula Edging at edgingp@uhv.edu or 361-570-4202.
Basketball
Faith Academy Girls’ Basketball Camp
Next Generation Gym
2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
June 8-10
Third-seventh grade, 9 a.m.-noon and eighth-12th grade, 1-4 p.m.
$65 per camp
Camp registration is non-refundable
Faith Academy Boys’ Basketball Camp
Next Generation Gym
2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
June 15-17
Third-seventh grade, 9 a.m.-noon and eighth-12th grade, 1-4 p.m.
$65 per camp
Camp registration is non-refundable
Volleyball
Faith Academy Volleyball Summer Camp
Next Generation Gym
2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
Third-seventh grade, 9 a.m-noon, June 22-24
Eighth-12th grade, 9 a.m.-noon, June 29-July 1
Camp registration is non-refundable.
YMCA
Summer and Day Camp
Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA
1806 N. Nimitz St.
YMCA Day Camp provides youth with safe and supervised activities that teach them core values. Day camp activities allow children to create arts and crafts, explore the great outdoors, learn different sports, swim and participate in field trips. Our camp counselors encourage children to play games, create crafts, compete in sports and swim during their stay at the day camp.
Children will be able to participate in several field trips throughout the summer to places such as Hang Time, Chuck E Cheese, Cinemark Movies, Outlaw Pass, bowling and more. Field trips are optional and at an additional cost.
More information on field trips will be given once you have signed up for camp. We accept CCMS and offer financial assistance if needed.
Summer Camp
Be part of the STEM program implemented right here at camp which began June 1. Kids will look forward to swimming, sports, crafts, games and field trips galore. This summer get up and get out and explore! Join us for the #BestSummerEver! Click here for more information.
Registration Fee $45
Registration forms are available online at
Members $83/Community Participants $103 weekly
Kinder Camp
Located at Pinnacle Pointe Apartments
Ages Pre-K3 – kindergarten
Weekdays, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
YMCA Camp
Located at the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA
For first-fifth graders
Weekdays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Teen Camp
Join us as we step into STEM. Camp began June 1, teens will experiment with science, apply technology knowledge, utilize engineering methods and enjoy the power of math. This summer we’ll go fishing and golfing and have fun with sports, field trips and camp outs at the Y.
Registration open now; only 20 spots are available
Registration Fee $45
Members $83/Community Participants $103 weekly
Registration forms are available online at ymcavictoria.org
Located at the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA
For sixth-eighth graders
Weekdays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Day Camp
Safe and structured child care is available year round as we provide continuous care throughout the school year and summer. Additionally, your child’s care remains uninterrupted as we offer care during all school breaks. Specific holidays may vary per school.
Members $83/community participants $103
Ages Pre-K3 (only if in school full time)-12 years
Weekdays 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Contact Michelle Falcon at 361-575-0511 or mcavazos@ymcavictoria.org for more information.
The YMCA pool and the Edna city pool, which is managed by the YMCA, are scheduled to open June 13.
Music
Summer Lessons
Sheri Wagner’s Piano Studio
Lessons begin first week in June
Monday-Thursday, 2:30-6:30 p.m.
$95 per month
Family rates are offered. Special needs welcomed. For more information, call or text Sheri Wagner, at 361-676-5615.
Museums
Children’s Discovery University Camps
Children’s Discover Museum
1205 Sam Houston Drive
Weekdays June and July
Two half-day sessions 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
For ages 5-8
$150 per camper, per session. Member discount available, early registration discount available
Lego Robotics Camp – The future is right around the corner with this camp. We will be using cutting edge technology as we study the language, characteristics and the abilities of our robotic creations. This camp is perfect for budding Lego creators, as well as experienced builders. With head-to-head competitions and real-life challenges, each camper will refine and test their robotics skills.
Superhero Science Camp – Explosions, eruptions and excitement are guaranteed during this daring adventure into the world of science. We will be investigating the science of flight, laser vision and super strength as we don our tights, uh, I mean, lab coats and dig in.
Crafty Camp – This camp is the ultimate DIY experience. Let your child explore everything crafty. From custom Cricut projects to tie dye, this camp has it all the bling you’ll ever need.
Camp Mash-Up - In Camp Mash-Up, we’ve taken the five most popular camps and used them to inspire a different day of the week. Each day is a unique adventure, with themes based on Lego Robotics, StoryLand, Superhero Science, Dinosaurs, and Crafty Camp.
Storyland Camp – Bookworms unite. This camp will walk through a different story each day of the week. From cats in hats to curious monkeys, each day will be a unique real-life adventure through some of your child’s most beloved books. Dress up is encouraged.
Dinosaur Camp – Finish the summer off with a blast from the past. This camp takes advantage of the newest addition to the CDM museum family – dinosaurs. We will explore the world of dinos, including fossils, excavations, tracks, life cycles and more.
CDU Grad School Camps
Children’s Discover Museum
1205 Sam Houston Drive
Weekdays June and July
1-4 p.m.
$150 per camper. Member discount available, early registration discount available
For ages 9-13
Lego Robotics Camp 2.0 – June 8-12 and July 13-17, The battle is on to be the best robot builder in town. Team up to build a battle bot in this one-of-a-kind camp that puts your future engineer in the driver’s seat of their very own battle bot. They will design, tinker and perfect their robot and then enter the arena on Friday for a competition battle like no other.
Rocketry Camp – June 15-19 and July 6-10, Break free from the Earth’s gravitational pull by building your very own model rocket and launching it into the troposphere. Each camper will pick out an Estes Rocket to build during the week and on Friday, we will launch. These rockets use high-performance engines to fly to over 300 feet. But fear not, they have parachutes for a safe recovery, so each camper will get to take his or her handmade rocket home with them.
Boat Camp – The week-long adventure will take you from build to float as we design, prep, construct and sail our very own plastic provided boats. Bring out the engineer in your child with this complete hands-on, student-driven camp that puts your camper in the driver seat of their very own boat. We will design and build our boats in the museum and on Friday, we will take our boats out and launch them in the water.
CDU Camps
For ages 5-8
Lego Robotics Camp, June 8-12
Superhero Science Camp, June 15-19
Crafty Camp, June 22-26
Camp Mash Up, July 6-10
Storyland Camp, July 13-17
Dinosaur Camp, July 20-24
Grad School Camp
For ages 9-13
Boast Camp, June 8-12
Lego Robotics Camp, June 15-19
Rocket Camp, June 22-26
Lego Robotics Camp, July 6-10
Rocket Camp, July 13-17
Boat Camp, July 20-24
Museum of the Coastal Bend at-home History Explorers Camp
Museum of the Coastal Bend
2200 E. Red River St.
To register visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org to download registration forms. Registration fee does not include lunch. For more information contact education coordinator Amanda Lanum, at 361-582-2559 or Amanda.Lanum@VictoriaCollege.edu.
The Museum of the Coastal is also offering at-home summer camp kits for History Explorers, Archaeology 101, and Beginner Scientist. Children will learn and have fun while completing the activities at home with pre-packaged supplies that we provide, and common household supplies. All kits include detailed instructions and information on how to access video guides on YouTube.
Kits must be pre-ordered and will be available for pick up at the museum between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the camp’s designated day.
June 27: History Explorers, for grades 4-7; $15 per kit deadline is June 6, call 361-582-2559 for more information.
July 11: Archaeology 101, for grades 4-7; $10 per kit deadline is June 20
July 18: Beginner Scientist, for grades kindergarten-third; $10 per kit deadline is June 27
Pre-order forms can be downloaded from the museum’s website or from the Facebook event page.
Family Discovery Day Schedule
All activities run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and are included in the museum’s pay-what-you-want admission.
June 20: CSI Victoria
Discover the field of forensics. Learn to extract DNA from strawberries, take your own fingerprints, and find out how archaeologists gather information from skeletons.
July 18:Wonderful Weather
Learn about the wonders of weather with hands-on activities. Create a tornado in a bottle and a cloud in a jar, and make an anemometer to take home.
Aug. 8: Fun Science
Participants can make marshmallow catapults, create butterflies with coffee filters and markers, and engineer paper airplanes. Coke and Mentos volcanoes will erupt at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the front lawn.
Church Camps/Vacation Bible School
Trinity Episcopal Church Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School and Day Camp
VBS
July 20-24
9 a.m.-noon
For children age 3-5
Free
Children will discover how God is good even through all of life’s crazy moments. Vacation bible school is free of charge, however; only 50 spaces are available so register as early as possible.
Camp Capers Day Camp
9 am.-3 p.m.
For children entering first through sixth grade in the 2020-21 school year
$85
Campers will enjoy games, crafts, worship, and fun. Lunch will be provided.Scholarships are available, please call if one is needed. For more information or to register, visit trinitywelcomesyou.org and hover over the “Growing in God” section. For questions, call Stephanie Stevens, Director of Children Youth & Family Ministries at 361-573-3228 Ext. 259
Hunting
A Hunter Education Class
Victoria County 4-H Activity Center
June 13
9 a.m.-5 pm.
For ages 10 and older
$20
A hot dog lunch will be provided. Students who successfully complete this class will be certified for life and eligible to participate in youth hunts with the Texas Youth Hunting Program. Students must register online at tpwd.elementlms.com. Select Classroom Course then enter your zip code. Class may be canceled if COVID-19 precautions are still in effect. Call 361-782-8730 with any questions.
Art
Michele’s Art Studio Summer Art Fun
407 Monterrey Drive
$85
10 a.m.--noon
June 8-11
For first-fourth graders
June 15-18
For fourth grade and up
June 22-25
For first-fourth grade
Taught by Michele Evans, supervisor of Manhattan Art Program in Victoria. Come and make a variety of two- and three-dimensional creations that include painting, drawing, pastels, sculpture and more. Class size is limited to four children per class. To save a spot send a $20 deposit to Michele Evans, 407 Monterrey Drive, Victoria, TX 77904. Be sure to include dates of class desired, child’s grade,name, and contact number. Due to COVID-19, classes will be held outside. We ask that face shield or masks be worn. For more information, call 361-649-8092.
Sewing
Camp Sew Fun
Quilters Patch
205 North Star Drive
Session I, July 6-9
10 a.m.-noon
For beginners ages 10 and older.
$60, payable at first class.
Some machines will be provided. Call Karen Greer, the instructor, to reserve a spot, at 361-649-8952. or email sewer444@gmail.com.
Session II, July 6-10
1:30-4 p.m.
$75
Charm pack quilt for teens, use a 5-inch charm pack to create a lap quilt or wall hanging.
