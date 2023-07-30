As the long days of summer beckon and school bells respite, the temptation for students to
lounge in leisure and lose touch with their academic pursuits may be strong. However, summer
break should not be wasted, as educational summer camps offer a golden opportunity for
students to continue their quest for knowledge while engaging in fun-filled activities that bring
learning alive.
This summer, campuses across VISD offered an array of academic summer camps that catered
to students’ unique interests and needs, providing them with an enjoyable learning experience.
Let’s take a look at some of the awesome camps that were provided across the district.
VISD Academic and Enrichment Summer Camp
One camp offered to students again this summer was the VISD Academic and Enrichment
Summer Camp, with the theme “Level Up.” This camp provided students with a variety of
hands-on learning activities, including robotics, a Movement Lab, STEM activities, photography,
board games, art, and reading and math instruction.
“My kids love the hands-on learning activities,” said a VISD parent whose children attended the
camp. “They always came home talking about the learning interactions they had during the day
at camp.”
Summer ELAR GRIT Camp
Summer ELAR GRIT camp was for students entering sixth through 10th grade who will be taking
honors English and students entering 11th or 12th grade who will be taking AP Language and
composition and AP literature and composition.
This camp aimed to assist students in getting a head start on their upcoming high school
courses. Students also learned tips on focused note-taking, time management and more to
prepare them for a successful school year.
Summer Bridge Camps
At the Math Summer Bridge Camp, which was an interactive, enrichment-based program for
students entering sixth grade taking accelerated math and students entering seventh grade
taking accelerated math, honors algebra 1, honors geometry, or honors algebra 2, campers
participated in hands-on activities, experiments, competitions, and more to enhance students’
mathematical skills and knowledge.
The P-TECH Summer Bridge Camps were hosted by Victoria East and Victoria West high
schools and catered to the incoming ninth-grade students of the P-TECH cohort. The
engineering and healthcare cohorts were hosted by VEHS, while the education and training
and computer science cohorts were hosted by VWHS. These camps served as an essential
transition from middle school to high school, providing students with the opportunity to meet
other students within their P-TECH cohort, interact with their P-TECH teachers and
administrators, work through academic problem-solving strategies, and prepare for and take the
Texas Success Initiative reading test as a benchmark.
Science Mill STEM Camp
The Science Mill STEM Camp offered a unique experience for students to explore a
post-apocalyptic world through four days of adventure-filled scenarios. Acting as “heroes,”
campers used their STEM knowledge and skills to restore world order by:
- Engineering their own sustainable “smart” shelter
- Exploring circuitry and designing e-textiles to create clothing for the future
- Discovering how to use biotechnology to help solve problems instigated by the changing
- environment of an apocalyptic future
- Creating and coding prosthetic prototypes for animals to help them survive in a
- post-apocalyptic world
The summer camps provided across VISD offer a plethora of benefits for students seeking to
make the most of their summer break and for parents who want to ensure they are preventing
the loss of knowledge and skills during the long summer break. VISD prides itself on providing a
summer learning space where students can expand their knowledge and skill sets while also
having fun and building new friendships. It’s a win-win for parents and students; students
are able to return for the new school year feeling refreshed, inspired, and motivated to learn.