Exciting discussions are happening at the University of Houston-Victoria with the Victoria Independent School District to support Prekindergarten to 12th-grade students and to better prepare new teachers.
It is no surprise that there is a major shortage of teachers across the country and in Texas specifically. The teacher shortage has been problematic for some time, but COVID-19 and the impact associated with COVID-19 in the public-school setting has made a known problem even worse. Many seasoned teachers are leaving the profession in record numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic came to the U.S. School districts in Texas are continuing to grow, and there are not enough teachers – or new teachers – to fill the need.
This is a problem for many reasons. Shortages of qualified teachers threaten students’ ability to learn. Additionally, high teacher turnover consumes economic resources, such as the cost of recruiting and training new teachers, that schools could better use in other ways. Ultimately businesses are not as eager to come to towns where school districts are struggling. However, there is some good news in Victoria.
The best teacher preparation programs have three main components: a strong connection between coursework and field work; intensely supervised student teacher experiences that are integrated with coursework, and closer proactive relationships with schools that serve diverse learners.
The UHV College of Education & Health Professions and VISD are discussing ways to better prepare student teachers for this moment in time.
As an effort to address the shortage and to better prepare new teachers that feel “ready” for the classroom, the UHV Educator Preparation Program is developing a year-long residency called “JagsTeach.” This means UHV student teachers could be in the classroom with a mentor teacher for an entire school year. The benefit is that a year-long residency better prepares student teachers as it shows them what a classroom looks like from before the kids arrive until the last day of school.
Teachers who are in a year-long residency tend to return to the districts that prepared them and seem to remain teachers in their school districts for longer. In some districts, year-long student teacher residents were 16 percentage points more likely than other novice teachers to return to the district.
There is a lot of promise in year-long student teacher residencies and through stronger collaboration between universities and local independent school districts. The UHV College of Education & Health Professions and VISD are working together to meet the challenge.
