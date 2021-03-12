Victoria school district was awarded the 2021‐2022 Texas Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (T‐STEM) Planning Year designation for Victoria East High School.
During the planning year, the school will engage with a Texas Education Agency-selected technical assistance provider to meet the planning year requirements and develop a plan to meet the T‐STEM design elements and the outcomes‐based measures required in TEA’s T‐STEM Blueprint.
Upon successful completion of the planning year, the school will be eligible to apply for Provisional Designation for the 2022‐2023 school year to enroll the first cohort of ninth grade students. The designation process ensures that districts and colleges operating T-STEM campuses maintain the integrity of the model, which was researched and designed to target and serve students who might not otherwise attend college.
“The T-STEM program at VEHS will provide the capstone experience for our K-12 STEM Pathway, starting with the Smith STEM Academy for elementary grade students, Stroman STEM Academy for middle school students and the T-STEM at VEHS,” explained Melissa Correll, director of innovation.
Texas Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (T-STEM) Academies are open enrollment secondary schools focusing on improving instruction and academic performance in science and mathematics-related subjects and increasing the number of students who study and enter STEM careers.
T-STEM programs:
- Enroll historically underserved students, targeting at-risk and economically disadvantaged;
- Provide dual credit at no cost to students;
- Improve STEM instruction and the academic performance of students;
- Engage students and expose them to innovation and problem-solving in real-world contexts;
- Offer rigorous instruction and accelerated courses;
- Provide academic and social support services to help students succeed;
- Increase college readiness;
- Align to regional workforce needs, guiding students into high-demand, high-wage careers; and
- Partner with Texas institutions of higher education to reduce barriers to college access.
