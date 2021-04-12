Vickers Elementary School has been selected as one of 50 stops on the H-E-B Excellence Texas Loves Teachers Tour.
Stops were chosen based on votes submitted by teachers, staff, Parent Teacher Organizations (PTO), students, and parents.
The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards have paid tribute to educators who go the extra mile to serve their students and communities since 2002. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, H-E- B Excellence in Education is kicking off a year-long celebration of the more than 300,000 public school educators across the state with the Texas Loves Teachers Tour. At each stop, the tour will host an appreciation event for school staff complete with H-E-B gift card giveaways, branded items, coupon books for free items and more.
The H-E-B prize bus will be pulling into the Vickers Elementary School parking lot on Friday to hand out goodies to all teachers and staff as well as a boxed lunch or breakfast goodies from H-E-B. While onsite, teachers and staff can also register to win more than $2,000 in H-E-B Gift Cards!
In addition to the Texas Loves Teachers Tour, H-E-B Excellence in Education will also be giving away $100,000 in cash prizes to educators throughout the state during a Virtual Tribute to Texas Teachers on May 8. Teachers, principals, districts, and early childhood facilities can enter the random drawing at texaslovesteachers.com throughout the duration of the tour.
