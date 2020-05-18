The United States will soon experience a major nursing shortage. In fact, according to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, within the next 10 years, the State of Texas will suffer a shortage of nearly 16,000 registered nurses, the second largest behind California.
This will leave nursing positions in Texas vacant, especially in rural communities.To add to this health care need, the population age 65 and over in the U.S. is expected to reach 1 billion within the next 10 to 15 years.
To help combat the nursing shortage, as well as assist high school students in achieving career aspirations, the Victoria School District offers a program known as Pathways in Technology-Healthcare or P-TECH. The program combines high school and college courses, allowing students to earn an industry certification or college hours toward an associate degree or bachelor’s degree at no cost to the student or his family.
Through P-TECH, students can pursue a course of study that meets prerequisites for applying to nursing school. The program aligns with prerequisites for the Associate Degree in Nursing at Victoria College. After becoming a registered nurse, associate degree nurses then have the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing through the UHV RN to BSN program.
Starting in the 2020-2021 school year, VISD’s Healthcare P-TECH is committed to providing a college-going and work-based learning environment where students can learn about nursing as well as participate in valuable work experiences such as job shadowing, internships and career mentoring.
“VISD is partnering with Victoria College, Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Healthcare System and the Golden Crescent Workforce Solutions to develop and implement its Healthcare P-TECH program to ensure students not only learn about health care careers but experience them as well,” said Melissa Correll, VISD director of innovation.
In the P-TECH program, students are expected to work toward a degree, college credit, industry certification or a post-secondary certificate. Admission to P-TECH is open to all Victoria school district eighth graders. Acceptance is limited to 30 students through a lottery system. For more information, contact VISD P-TECH at 361-788-2802.
