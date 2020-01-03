The Texas Zoo hosted a winter research camp on Friday to help students become more involved in STEM related career fields.
This serves as a trial program for a Science, Technology Engineering and Math research program over spring break and for two weeks starting July 6. Students from fifth grade to the college level can participate in data collection with animals at the zoo.
This is part of an initiative to involve the zoo more in the community and get people interested in animal conservation, zoo director Elizabeth Jensen said.
“Within the zoo industry, we are very concerned with animal welfare,” Jensen said.
Jensen became zoo director after Hurricane Harvey damaged parts of the zoo. Since then, she’s worked to integrate the zoo more into the community and emphasize animal conservation research.
The research program will focus on deciphering animal behaviors and improving their emotional welfare through data collecting using various pieces of equipment. The zoo recently received a $10,000 grant from the Albert E. and Myrtle Gunn York Trust.
“With that money, we will purchase laptops for students, various tags for data logging and special cameras with infrared lights,” Jensen said.
While the program will consist of students in fifth grade or higher, the winter research camp involved students ages 5-9.
Teacher Alyssa Villareal led the group in interacting with lemurs, foxes and several other animals at the zoo.
“When they ‘catch the bug,’ they like it so much and come back summer after summer to learn about animals,” she said.
More details about the program will be posted on the zoo’s website the first week of February. Jensen hopes to have 50-60 students to participate in the research.
“This is a unique opportunity to use the zoo for research and to inspire people to go into STEM fields compared to fields they were thinking of going into,” Jensen said.
