The Texas Zoo will host a camp during spring break, March 15-19.
Half-day camps are available for children ages 5 to 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, and full-day camps are available for children ages 8 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Anna Perreault, an educator for the Texas Zoo.
Monday is Keeper Camp, which offers an in-depth look into what it’s like to be a zookeeper and an opportunity to assist in zookeeper activities. Tuesday is Trainer Camp, which looks at how and why the zoo trains the animals through special games. Wednesday is Vet Camp, which teaches children about why veterinarians visit the zoo animals and how they work with zookeepers. Thursday is Zoologist Camp, which is about how and why wildlife biologists use technology to track and study wild animals. Friday is Wildlife Warrior Camp, which teaches children about how zoos help with conservation and saving animals from extinction as well as ways they can help in their everyday lives.
Full-day camp can be purchased per day for $55 for nonmembers or $50 for members. Half-day camp can be purchased per day for $35 for nonmembers or $30 for members. The full-week camp is discounted. The full-week, full-day camp is $255 while the full-week, half-day camp is $155.
“In the past, the most spectacular thing about the camp is that it teaches kids about conservation,” Perreault said. “The camp teaches them a love for animals. They get to interact with the keepers and touch the animals. It’s an immersive camp that looks at the aspects of what goes on inside a zoo and why they are important. After the camp, they say the kids are more interested in animals, and a lot of aspiring vets come to the camp.”
