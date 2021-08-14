A series of text messages between some Victoria school district bond planning task force members have brought into question the integrity of the community group.
The messages were revealed to the district through another task force member, who received the messages in July. The messages showed what some perceive as intent to sway community members on what bond they would like to see on the ballot. Because of that perception, it made board members question the proposal presented by the task force.
On Friday, the board unanimously approved adding four propositions, including a new Mission Valley Elementary School and Stroman Middle School, to the Nov. 2 ballot, despite the task force's recommendation.
District officials and some task force members think the messages showed that some community members, who also served on the task force, went into the community meetings in July with the intent to influence how people felt about the district’s potential bond. One major point of concern for them is a message that listed “talking points,” which included pushing for a zero tax rate increase bond, according to a copy of the messages received by the Victoria Advocate.
Task force member Dale Zuck participated in the text message exchange and sent some of the messages.
“It’s nothing nefarious,” said Zuck, a former candidate for school board.
He said the texts were sent amongst friends and were not related to his position as a task force member, though about eight members in the group also participated in the bond planning task force.
“It had nothing to do with task force stuff,” he said.
Zuck said that he is a part of a group, Better Schools Victoria, which was the focus of the messages. The goal is to better the local school district and rebuild trust with the district.
The task force was formed to create a bond proposal. Part of that process included two community-wide meetings where task force members were asked to be unbiased participants and answer general questions.
The “talking points” showed task force member Brian Morris, the one who revealed the messages to the district, that his peers were not unbiased, he said.
“The texts still showed manipulation,” he said.
Morris did not attend the last task force meeting that finalized the bond proposal, and he was disappointed by the decision that was made, he said. The community meetings' surveys showed most wanted to consider four proposals, but the task force recommended two.
In another message between Zuck and his friends, a message outlined how the task force came to its zero tax rate decision.
“We accomplished our objective,” the message starts.
Zuck later referred to an option that included a bond proposal for high-priority district repairs, a new Mission Valley Elementary School campus and a new Stroman Middle School campus, which the surveys showed the community favored.
“Enough doubt was created that the option was thrown out,” he texted.
That doubt was created during the last task force meeting on July 26. Several task force members questioned the results of the survey, noting examples of difficulty using the digital survey and understanding the question asked by the survey. Those concerns have not been substantiated by the district.
Board president Mike Mercer said the messages were of no concern to him until he learned the context. The messages showed a concerted effort to do what they were asked not to do at community meetings, which is steer discussion, he said.
“It showed a very directed attempt to influence community responses,” Mercer said.
Mercer said it’s fine to share opinions and text. The issue comes with influencing community input.
“I believe everyone has a right to their own opinion,” he said.
The messages didn’t make the board go against the task force recommendation, but the board decided to use the community surveys to base its decision, Mercer said.
It gave the board “reason to pause” when considering the task force’s bond recommendation, he said.
“It strikes at the integrity and intention of the task force,” he said.
