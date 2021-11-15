November. I love it. The air is as close to “brisk” as it gets in South Texas. Leaves on the ground crunch underfoot as we walk, and the three-month celebration season — “the holidays” — commences.
What’s interesting to me is that sandwiched between the two “get stuff” holidays of Halloween and Christmas/Hanukkah, there’s the quiet holiday of gratitude — Thanksgiving. Somehow, though, the quiet experience of giving thanks is lost in the raucousness of acquisition of stuff. For me, that’s a problem.
Jeremy Adams, in his recent article, “The Death of Gratitude in the American Classroom,” notes “Gratitude acknowledges the plenitude of goodness that surrounds us every moment of every day in millions of small acts of people we do not know.” According to Adams, “...encouraging people to be gracious, and to recognize what others have provided them through no merit of their own...” isn’t a form of “guilt-tripping,” but rather an empowerment of deep and sincere appreciativeness, and the antidote to what Scottish philosopher David Hume described as “the most horrid and unnatural crime” human beings can commit: ingratitude.
You see, gratitude isn’t an innate trait. It’s a learned behavior, and unless it’s learned at home, it can’t be reinforced in school. Gratitude starts with those simple “magic words” of early childhood, “please” and “thank you,” and must be reinforced consistently by parents who model the trait in their daily lives. At no time ever has this been more important than it is now, when American society seems to have replaced those magic words with “I’m entitled to...” and “I deserve...”
Therein lies the problem. American youth especially seem to think that all the blessings and benefits which accrue to them — whether technological marvels or wealth and prosperity that is unparalleled in the world, constitutional freedoms, or countless opportunities — are owed to them. In reality, they’re not. They come on the backs and shoulders of those who have come before, and even if those persons or that society has been flawed, it does not erase the value of its contribution.
In gratitude, we can find joy even in the worst of times, and outright exhilaration in the best of them. In gratitude, we can appreciate small blessings and celebrate large ones. Most importantly, in the process of being grateful, we can be mindful of the contributions of those who came before us and focused on how we can bless those who come after us.
So this year, this Thanksgiving, let’s commit to acknowledging that “plenitude of blessings” that Adams references. This year, let’s make a decision to be grateful, to teach our children to be thankful, and to model gratitude before them. This year, let’s turn the tide of entitlement to one of thankfulness and determination to leave this world just a little bit better than we found it. What better way could there be to celebrate the season? Happy Thanksgiving.
