The Victoria school district was selected to partner with The Holdsworth Center.
The Holdsworth Center is a non profit organization founded by the H-E-B chairman Charles Butt. Victoria school district was one of six Texas school districts selected for this cohort.
The partnership is a five-year commitment. It is a $6 million partnership where districts will grow their leaders through the Holdsworth leadership institute programs.
Victoria Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said this is the third time the district has applied for this partnership, and he thinks the district and students will benefit from it.
“We want to be really deliberate on what we do to improve,” he said.
Top level administrators will be the first to go through the leadership training program and leadership on the campuses will follow in the subsequent years.
Each group that goes through the training will bring what they learned back to the district, Shepherd said.
Victoria school district was one of 43 applicants selected for the six spots, which is a 130% increase from the last application period in 2019. Laredo, East Central, Cedar Hill, Garland and Dallas school districts were also selected this year, according to a district news release.
The districts were selected after interviews and campus tours. Districts are selected every other year.
“It was a very competitive process,” said Lindsay Whorton, president of The Holdsworth Center.
Training will happen on Holdsworth Campus on Lake Austin, which opens this summer. Holdsworth leaders hope to expand the program offerings with the permanent location for staff and programming, according to a district news release.
Over the five-year partnership, districts work toward ensuring every school is served by an excellent principal with a goal of building a strong bench of candidates for each principal vacancy, according to the release.
The Holdsworth Partnership now serves 19 school districts in Texas. By 2028, the partnership is expected to reach more than 4,500 educators including teacher leaders, assistant principals, principal and center office administrators, according to a district news release.
Whorton said the training will help districts in post-pandemic education as districts work to make up for learning loss. The level of interest in the program speaks to districts’ recognition of the importance of leadership in years of recovery from pandemic.
“Our ability as a state to recover from the impact of a global pandemic will depend on the skillful leadership of teachers, principals and district leaders serving Texas’ 5.5 million students,” Whorton said in a news release. “We recognize the urgency of this moment and are honored to play a role.”
Shepherd said he is excited to see what the program brings to the district and its students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.